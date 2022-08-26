Jessie James Decker in black leather shorts and stilettos has fans ‘fallin’ in love’

Jessie had her fans “trippin’, stumblin’, fallin’ in love,” as she posed in leather Daisy Dukes and stiletto heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker’s jaw-dropping figure took center stage in a recent shoe ad that had her fans “fallin’ in love.”

Jessie is currently on tour, sharing her impressive vocals as well as her sensational physique with her millions of adoring fans for her The Woman I’ve Become Tour.

The 34-year-old Nashville resident and wife to NFL retiree Eric Decker recently took the stage in Los Angeles, California where she demonstrated her natural talents as a performer.

Jessie’s fans show up in droves from all over the country to watch her perform and her latest show was no exception.

While on the West Coast, Jessie proved that she’s not just an amazing songstress with a killer body, but she’s also a successful businesswoman.

Taking some time in between tour dates, where she’ll next grace the stage in San Diego, California for a Friday night show, Jessie showed off her famously tanned and toned legs, stunning her fans in an advertisement for shoe store giant, DSW.

Jessie James Decker has fans ‘fallin’ in love’ in black leather shorts and stilettos

DSW shared a Reel on their official Instagram that included the pint-sized bombshell advertising a pair of black, studded Danela booties from Mix No. 6, which they tout as having a “rocker edge” with a “daring stiletto heel.”

In the video, Jessie, sporting a casual white tank and khaki-colored pants and white athletic shoes, walked along the street before pretending to trip and fall. When the camera returned to focus, Jessie reappeared, this time rocking a completely different ensemble.

Jessie first knelt on the ground with one knee bent as she placed both hands near the ground, giving a sultry gaze to the camera. The two-time New York Times best-selling author wore her long locks down and parted on the side, opting for neutral makeup to allow her body and her outfit to capture viewers’ attention.

As she stood up, Jessie revealed her full outfit, which included a black tank with a plunging neckline paired with a pair of elastic-waisted leather shorts with a drawstring, which accentuated her enviable legs, which she works hard to maintain.

Jessie accessorized with a black handbag with a chain strap and, of course, DSW’s studded stiletto heels. The post was captioned, “@jessiejamesdecker Got us trippin’, stumblin’, fallin’ in love with this look. Anyone else?”

Pic credit: @dsw/Instagram

Jessie continues to turn up the heat while on tour

Following her show in San Diego, Jessie will next set off for Tempe, Arizona before trekking back home to Nashville, Tennessee to round out the month of August.

Once again, Jessie has proved to her fans that she’s a multi-talented superstar who continues to wow crowds with her singing and her jaw-dropping body all while raising three kids and running several businesses, including her highly successful Kittenish brand.