Jessie James Decker in bikini with irresistible offer

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is flaunting her sensational bikini body as she serves up a tempting offer. The country singer, reality star, and clothing designer continues to enjoy immense success via her Kittenish clothing brand, one making 2022 headlines for its newly-launched Kittenish Swim.

Jessie went brand ambassador in a new photo posted to Kittenish’s Instagram ahead of the weekend, and it’s offering fans a major bargain.

Jessie James Decker sizzles in new bikini pic

Kneeling down and going sun-drenched and skimpy, the mom of three posed all smiles as she showed off her gym-honed body and enhanced curves, all in one super-cute and tight bikini.

Jessie posed amid greenery and natural sunlight, modeling a strapless and skintight navy blue bikini, one boasting an attractive metallic waist detail, plus a low-cut neckline highlighting her assets.

Jessie smiled with her long wavy hair cascading down her back, also going barefoot.

“WOW!!!! We can’t believe these DEALS!!! Don’t walk, run baby run! Our biggest sale of the year! Items up to 75% off!!!” a caption read.

Jessie’s Kittenish brand is going from strength to strength. Earlier this year, the blonde celebrated opening her fourth brick-and-mortar store in Scottsdale, AZ. Kittenish already boasts boutiques in Nashville, TN, plus Dallas, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Jessie James Decker celebrates rising empire

Last month, and while sharing her gorgeous-looking and pink-painted new storefront, the Just Feed Me author told her Instagram followers: “Scottsdale!!! I am SO excited to announce our @kittenish doors will officially be open tomorrow for the grand opening at 10am🌵 This is our 4th store and I couldn’t be more proud of our kittenish team and all their hard work to bring my kittenish dreams to life!!!!! Make sure and tag us so we can see y’all there.”

Decker is not alone in being a country singer with a popular clothing brand: Carrie Underwood has the same going on via her CALIA line, with Miranda Lambert also a hit with her Idyllwind range.

In a separate share marking the Arizona opening, Decker gushed: “I am SO proud of this beautiful store and even more proud of my bad ass team for making it happen. I love our kittenish crew with all my heart and couldn’t do this without them!! Cheers Kittens!!! In Elle Woods voice “we did it” again!!!!”

Jessie boasts 4 million Instagram followers.