Jessie James Decker in bikini stuns kneeling in puddles

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is stunning in a skimpy bikini and high heels as she enjoys an unusual puddle floor setting.

The country singer and Kittenish founder has been busy promoting her clothing line’s swimwear range this month – alongside a prestigious spot at this year’s Miami Swim Week, Kittenish has been updating its Instagram to showcase its latest collections.

Jessie, a semi-regular on the feed, was featured in a promo post last week, showing off her killer swimsuit body and even throwing in a matching heels look.

Posing from a studio with a puddle-effect flooring, the 34-year-old sizzled as she posed on her knees and in a bright green bikini.

Going high-waisted, the Just Feed Me Author turned heads with her rock-hard abs and toned legs, placing both hands near her bright green heels.

The video also featured models showing off the Kittenish Swim range – “We’re not addicted to anything” appeared in text before footage swung to runway moments from Miami Swim Week.

Jessie James Decker wows on Miami Swim Week runway

Jessie made headlines for showing up and walking the runway at Miami Swim Sweek, this in the wake of a candid confession regarding her depression and body image issues.

Strutting her stuff in a watermelon-colored bikini and gold platform heels, Jessie sizzled as she flaunted her bodybuilder-like muscles, writing: “Beaming with sunshine after last night😻☀️🌴🥰 I was so nervous to walk but all the girls made me feel so confident! That’s what its all about💪👯‍♀️ @kittenish 😻.”

Jessie James Decker’s brand is growing

Kittenish now boasts over 600,000 Instagram followers. The label also has four stores and opened its newest Scottsdale, AZ branch earlier this year. Fans can shop cute dresses, jeans, activewear, and basics, plus cosmetics.

Supporting and thanking her entire team after Miami Swim Week, Jessie told her four million+ Instagram followers: “Miami swim week… we did it!!!!! I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started❤️ Here’s to many more milestones!! Let’s go girls!”

Also retailing clothing is fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. In addition to her music, motherhood, and clothing designer roles, Jessie is also a best-selling author – her Just Feed Me cookbook has topped Amazon’s book charts.