Jessie James Decker in bikini stretches in puddles

Jessie James Decker is flaunting her phenomenal bikini body just minutes before hitting the Miami Swim Week runway.

The 34-year-old country singer and Kittenish clothing designer secured herself a spot at the prestigious annual event, and she was confident in her swimwear in a pre-runway video, one shared to the Kittenish Instagram on Saturday.

Jessie, fresh from a candid reveal over her body image and mental health, sizzled from a studio with puddle flooring as she showcased her muscle machine of a body and included a little stretching, with the video pumping fans up ahead of the big moment.

Footage showed the Just Feed Me author in a sunglow orange bikini as she posed in strappy high heels while splashing around the water flooring.

Stretching her arms high above her head, Jessie wowed with her sculpted abs and legs on show, wearing her blonde locks down and sending out a big smile.

“5 MIN TIL SHOW TIME!! Our Cayman Bikini is back in a new summer color 🧡❤️‍🔥 Availableat 5:30 cst! Don’t forget to check out with @klarna to shop now and pay later,” a caption read.

Jessie was quick to update her own Instagram with footage from the runway. In a video shared with her four million+ followers, the mom of three impressed in a tight and watermelon-colored bikini, going leggy and in gold high heels as she wrote:

“Beaming with sunshine after last night😻☀️🌴🥰 I was so nervous to walk but all the girls made me feel so confident! That’s what its all about💪👯‍♀️ @kittenish 😻.”

Jessie James Decker all smiles amid mental health reveal

In late June, Jessie made headlines for getting real as she delivered a raw Instagram update addressing her body image and depression.

“It’s up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows. The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles,” she wrote.

Jessie James Decker says issues go way back

Noting happy aspects of her life, including her marriage to Eric Decker and having three kids, Jessie continued: “I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence.” She also stated that she’d been “battling some body image issues” and “probably always have.”