Jessie James Decker in bikini sprawls out for sales

Jessie James Decker made sure to spend a little of her weekend down-time spreading the word about a flash sale for her brand Kittenish, and she did it all while showing off the toned physique she is so well-known for posessing.

The country singer and songwriter, who has been appearing to enjoy gracing the stages of concert arenas around the country as she embarks on a near-year-long musical tour that boasts a multitude of dates around the globe, joined the ranks of the models she employs to promote a sale for her clothing line Kittenish.

Looking as glowing and fit as ever in a white bikini, Jessie had her fans admiring more than just her attire as she sprawled out on the beach.

Jessie lay in the sand to show off her bikini body

Jessie took to her Kittenish Instagram page to post some shots of herself wearing a trio of different swimwear while informing the public that the brand had a major sale going on, relaying the info with her caption “Shop swim 🌞 Up to 75% off site wide continues!”

For the first snap, Jessie could be seen stretching her lithe body out on the beach, sexily closing her eyes as she playfully ran her fingers through her golden-toned locks, her mouth formed into a seductive, open-mouthed pout, her tresses hanging loosely around her shoulder.

Donning the white top and bottom first, Jessie was stunning while leaning on one arm and allowing her hips and thighs to be seen in all their toned glory as her hair seemed to be blowing behind her in a beachy breeze.

Jessie also wore a brown bikini and white one-piece

Although the first shot was definitely the most eye-catching, the two follow-ups were not far behind on the hotness meter.

The second snap showed the singer in a familiar brown bikini with a ruched top and bottoms with stringy ties at the sides, a piece that Jessie has displayed previously online in other Instagram shares.

This shot also provided fans with some different kinds of eye-candy as the songstress stunned while soaking wet.

The third and final pic gave a close-up of Jessie’s upper-half, zooming in on the star’s flashy white smile and small peeks of her chest and hips as she rocked a white one-piece swimsuit.