Jessie James Decker in bikini pours water all over herself

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is proving you don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to run a popular swimwear brand. The 34-year-old country singer and reality star has made 2022 headlines for the launch of Kittenish Swim, and a new promo is showing off the company’s CEO in a killer bikini shot.

Posting to her Instagram Stories today, Jessie showed off her sensational figure while pouring water all over herself, and it was Hot Girl Summer vibes all-around.

Jessie James Decker stuns with summer bikini body

The photo showed the mom of three enjoying a beachfront moment and posing amid lapping waves.

Photographed at sunset, the Jessie & Eric alum threw her head back while showing off a damp-haired look, also modeling a tiny brown bikini with high-cut and waist-strung ties.

Highlighting her flat stomach, curvy hips, and toned legs, Jessie upped the ante as she held a glass bottle to her chest, with the camera snapping her just as water splashed onto her.

“SHOP THE LOOK,” text told fans, then pointing out the Maldives Bikini Top and Maldives Brown Bikini Bottoms Jessie was wearing.

Jessie James Decker in a bikini on the beach. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie’s Kittenish Swim launch comes as the company, overall, experiences solid growth. Earlier this year, Kittenish opened its fourth store in Scottsdale, AZ. Posting the pink-painted storefront to Instagram as she celebrated the milestone on April 22, the Just Feed Me author wrote:

“Scottsdale!!! I am SO excited to announce our @kittenish doors will officially be open tomorrow for the grand opening at 10am🌵 This is our 4th store and I couldn’t be more proud of our kittenish team and all their hard work to bring my kittenish dreams to life!!!!! Make sure and tag us so we can see y’all there 💖💖💖.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also retailing swimwear via her CALIA by Carrie brand is fellow country singer Carrie Underwood.

Jessie James Decker keeps it real with clothing brand

Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2019 about her apparel line, Jessie revealed: “My thought process was what would I wear every single day? What would I wear for whatever occasion I have coming up and that’s what we did!”

“I want these things to be affordable and just because it’s a lower price point, doesn’t mean the quality’s not great. That was important to me to source the best quality but to find a good deal because not everyone can afford couture,” the wife to Eric Decker added.