Jessie James Decker in bikini makes a splash in heels

Jessie James Decker is back in her bikini, but not for a traditional show-off. The 34-year-old country singer today filmed herself splashing across a puddle while in high-heeled sandals, making it a legs-only affair and posting to her Instagram stories.

Jessie offered zero context as sunlight bounced off her legs, although her 4.1 million followers likely appreciated the post anyway.

Jessie James Decker in bikini for puddle fun

The Just Feed Me author, this summer also making headlines for a music tour, kept it selfie game strong as she filmed herself from above, making her way across a puddle.

Flaunting her gym-honed legs, the mom of three kept it skimpy in satin yellow bikini bottoms, also rocking white and square-toed sandals.

Fans only saw Jessie walking as the puddle fun was accompanied by music – at one point, Decker paused with both feet together as the lens really took in her famous pins.

Jessie then swung the camera to take in her reflection.

As to proper swimwear show-offs, they’ve been plentiful of late. Earlier this year, Jessie launched her Kittenish Swim line, as her popular clothing brand expanded overall via the opening of its new Scottsdale, AZ branch. Kittenish is adored for its cute sundresses and denim pieces, but with summer coming, there are plenty of swimsuits to shop at the brand influenced for by singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jessie James Decker wanted her merch affordable

Speaking to Hollywood Life about her apparel line, the Jessie & Eric alum revealed: “I want these things to be affordable and just because it’s a lower price point, doesn’t mean the quality’s not great. That was important to me to source the best quality but to find a good deal because not everyone can afford couture.”

Decker added: “I don’t even want to pay for that! I’m always shopping on a bargain because I grew up that way so I think about my customer. What is the hard working mom of three doing at home? What can she afford and what does she deserve? She deserves the absolute best so that’s what we did.”

Also retailing clothing are country singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. Jessie has further been raking it in via her Just Feed Me cookbook, now an Amazon best-seller. On the music front, things are also going well as Jessie this week confirmed she’ll be attending the CMA Fest 2022.