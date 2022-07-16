Jessie James Decker in bikini is ‘comin’ in hot’

Jessie James Decker poses with wine. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is ushering in Miami Swim Week with a bang as she sizzles in swimwear and announces she’s “comin’ in hot.”

The country singer and Kittenish clothing founder has secured herself a sweet spot at the prestigious fashion and swim event.

Other brands represented included Oh Polly and Pretty Little Thing.

While Jessie confessed she was so nervous she felt like throwing up before walking the runway, she showed little in the way of insecurities in a pre-week promo shot, one showing her in a watermelon-colored bikini and high heels.

Flaunting her insanely toned body as she stood on a puddle floor, the 34-year-old wowed the camera in her tight two-piece, showing off her bodybuilder-style legs and adding height to her frame via strappy and nude high heels.

Showing off her abs and cleavage as she added in a belly chain, Jessie posed confidently amid blush pink backdrops, with a caption explaining what was going on.

Jessie James Decker kills it in runway walk

“Comin in hot ❤️‍🔥 Want this swimsuit? Tune into our live runway show at #MiamiSwimWeek tomorrow at 5:30pm cst and shop the collection on our site! We can’t wait for y’all to see these pieces 🤩🤩 #kittenishswim,” a post from Kittenish wrote.

Quick to follow was a video showing the Just Feed Me author strutting her stuff in a blue matching shorts set and gold platform heels.

Prepping her bikini runway moment, Jessie sizzled with fellow models on the catwalk as a caption read: “Almost show time!! Who’s watching live on our Instagram?! 5:30 CT👇 shop Jessie’s look now at kittenish.com.”

Jessie James Decker outlines body insecurities

Earlier this month, Decker made headlines for a serious post, one confirming she’s been struggling with her mental health and body image.

“I want to be open and honest. I have struggled the last couple of years. It’s been a little worse lately where I just break down and cry. I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have,” the blonde told her Instagram followers.

Jessie added that she’d gone from “one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better,” continuing: “it’s a cycle that just gets worse again.”

Jessie had, in 2021, bravely confirmed she’s undergone a breast augmentation, refusing to apologize for going under the knife but also confirming surgery isn’t for everyone.