Jessie James Decker in bikini for motherhood celebration

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is bikini game strong and with a giant baby bump to celebrate Mother’s Day. The 33-year-old country singer this year marked the annual calendar date with throwback action as she reminded her 4 million Instagram followers that motherhood is good.

Jessie, a mom of three, showed off a massive bump while enjoying a beach moment as she expected her third child. This openned a heart-warming gallery of images showing her motherhood journey over the years.

Jessie James Decker is bikini game strong with massive bump

Opening with shorefront fun, the Kittenish founder stunned with a healthy glow as she flaunted her bun in the oven, also seen bikini-clad with husband Eric Decker and what was then her only two children.

Also included was a breastfeeding shot, plus various moments with kids Erick Decker II, Forrest, and Vivianne. Jessie even had a snoozing pregnancy snap, plus a just-born moment with one of her babies as she wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day.”

“I love being a mommy and thank God for my babies everyday. It’s truly the greatest blessing in my life. And Happy mommy day to my beautiful mother. I wonder if you can guess which pic is of us 🥰 I love you mommy @mamakarenparker you gave us the world and I only hope I can measure up to the mother and woman you are. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there!!! 💖”

Jessie James Decker shares more stunning family snaps

Fans have left over 100,000 likes. Decker had last shared a photo with her husband and their three kids back in April, marking a special occasion as she wrote: “What a special day!!! Vivi got her first communion 🥹 I remember this day like it was yesterday. I just can’t believe how time flies and here I am with my own daughter watching such a special moment✝️ so proud of our baby girl 💖 what a day of celebration .”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also marking Mother’s Day on social media this year have been celebrities, including country star Carrie Underwood, fashion designer Jessica Simpson, plus mogul Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner.

2022 has also been busy for Jessie as she enjoys a music tour and expands her Kittenish empire – the clothing brand opened its Scottsdale, AZ branch, alongside launching Kittenish Swim.