Jessie James Decker in bikini for cowgirl pool party

Jessie James Decker is getting her yee-haw on and selling her popular bikinis at the same time. The 34-year-old country singer was featured in a sizzling shoot for her Kittenish clothing line last weekend – while Jessie remains best-known for her music and Jessie & Eric reality appearances, she has many strings to her bow.

A red hot video of the blonde shared to her brand’s Instagram on Saturday showed her in her swimwear and rocking a cowboy hat, all for a “Pool Bikini Party.”

Jessie James Decker got cowgirl vibes for bikini pool party

Sot inside a studio and with an unusual puddle floor setting affording shallow pool vibes, Jessie flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a tight and leather-like red bikini, one boasting a gold zip on the briefs.

Jessie went low-cut up top as she flashed her gym-honed abs, also elongating her legs via a high-heeled pair of sandals in tan.

Brandishing her cowboy hat as she posed standing and eventually seated, the mom of three wowed the camera, with a caption reading:

“❤️🇺🇸 Our Pool Party Bikini is a total vibe 🤩 #kittenishstyle.”

The video comes in the wake of the 2022 launch of Kittenish Swim – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner might be busy with new swim lines, but the country stars are at it, too. Jessie smoldered in a series of bikinis to promote the launch, this amid planning the opening of her fourth Kittenish store, located in Scottsdale, AZ.

Jessie founded Kittenish back in 2014. Five years later, she spoke with Hollywood Life on the principles behind her brand. One thing’s for certain: the former South Beach Diet face doesn’t want her customers paying sky-high prices for clothes.

Jessie James Decker says brand had to be affordable

“I want these things to be affordable and just because it’s a lower price point, doesn’t mean the quality’s not great. That was important to me to source the best quality but to find a good deal because not everyone can afford couture,” she revealed. “I don’t even want to pay for that! I’m always shopping on a bargain because I grew up that way so I think about my customer. What is the hard working mom of three doing at home? What can she afford and what does she deserve? She deserves the absolute best so that’s what we did.”

Also running clothing lines are fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.