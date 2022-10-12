Jessie James Decker in a strapless bikini for pool day

Jessie James Decker stunned in a strapless bikini while enjoying some downtime. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked to be enjoying some much-deserved downtime as she showed off her toned physique.

The 34-year-old country singer and current Dancing With the Stars contestant has been super busy lately as she competes against the likes of Legally Blonde’s Selma Blair and TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio for the coveted DWTS trophy.

Sharing mostly video clips and photos from her time behind the scenes and on the stage as she makes her way through the weeks on the hit reality show, Jessie snuck in a little relaxation pic to show fans that she also knows how to take care of herself.

Looking as stunning and fit as ever, Jessie sizzled in a strapless bikini top with mismatched bottoms that hugged her hips and showed off muscular legs.

The dark brown, bandeau-style swim top allowed her golden-hued skin to be on view around her upper chest and along her shoulders and arms while the light brown bottoms nearly blended into her tan.

Wearing some big, black sunglasses on her eyes, Jessie could be seen raising what looked to be a glass full of champagne at the lens, a cool-looking pool behind her, and orange cabanas dotting the sidelines.

Pic credit:@jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker sizzles in a strapless bikini

Captioning her snap with “mommy daughter time” while tagging her mom Karen Parker, Jessie alluded to the photo having been taken during a little R&R session alongside her mom.

Jessie kept her brunette locks swept mostly off her face in a half ponytail, leaving just a wisp of bang to hang down her forehead.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A layout of chips and salsa rested to Jessie’s left, and tropical trees dotted the skyline behind her, making it appear as though the singer was somewhere far away, but she most likely was close to the DWTS home studio.

Jessie James Decker does the splits for Rumba moves

Jessie has looked to enjoy nearly every minute of her time on the reality show, despite the incredible hard work the professional dancers put their celebrity counterparts through.

Just over a week ago, Jessie let fans see her flexibility as she worked the splits for her Rumba performance.

Rocking spandex leggings and a crop top for her dance with partner Alan Bersten, Jessie wowed the crowds with her stunning moves as she graced the dancefloor for another week.

Having consistently made the cut week after week so far, Jessie recently had some Halloween-themed fun when she dressed up like Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sarah Sanderson character from the film Hocus Pocus while Alan rocked as mummy Billy Butcherson.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on Disney +.