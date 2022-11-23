Jessie James Decker highlights her coconut protection and bikini on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Country singer Jessie James Decker is hitting the beach in style, perhaps celebrating this Thanksgiving in a more untraditional way with some fun in the sun rather than turkey stuffing.

She could still enjoy some turkey this Thanksgiving, but Jessie sent a quick “Sup” message to her followers on Wednesday as she lounged in front of some palm trees.

The Kittenish founder was backed by a blue sky but had her head and face protected from the sun as she wore some blocky black sunglasses and a tropical sunhat with a coconut and palm pattern.

She appeared to be wearing a bikini top as well, though fans could only see the hem and thin straps of the ensemble that highlighted her curves.

Aside from her coconut hat and sunglasses, Jessie accessorized with a dainty gold chain necklace and some stud earrings, appearing to keep her hair up and tucked into the hat.

The beach selfie looked completely makeup free and it was clear that Jessie was highlighting her tan with a bit of natural sun.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The singer seems to enjoy the beach when it gets colder out, as fans may remember this time last year when Jessie shared some snaps from a trip to Cabo and her “revenge body moment” in a swimsuit patterned like a man’s chest, showing off her body and her comedy skills.

Jessie James Decker shows skin in cutout minidress

Only days ago, Jessie was drawing fans in again with her outfit from the AMAs.

The country star donned a little black dress that just graced the top of her extremely toned thighs, bringing attention to her incredible muscles.

The look also featured some revealing slits that highlighted her toned obliques and a sheer neckline that highlighted her curves.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Jessie is a fashion icon since she owns her own clothing line and focuses on being fashionable, comfortable, and entirely herself.

Jessie James Decker announces new partnership with Flag & Anthem

Even though Jessie has had her own clothing success with Kittenish, that doesn’t mean she can’t continue to expand her brand, and why shouldn’t her husband Eric Decker join the fun too?

Earlier this week, Jessie announced a new partnership with the clothing line Flag & Anthem, which focuses on men’s and women’s country-esque clothing, primarily featuring flannels, denim, and golf wear.

Jessie is working on a new women’s line with the brand and is super excited for her fans to see what’s in store when the line debuts in 2023.

For now, fans will have to keep an eye out on social media to see any updates for Jessie’s newest clothing collaboration.