Jessie James Decker hikes up leg for bikini splash

Jessie James Decker is kicking up a leg while in a bikini and high heels as she sizzles in a new Kittenish Swim campaign.

The 34-year-old country singer has spent much of Spring and Summer 2022 promoting her clothing brand’s swim offerings. Proving that you don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to sell bikinis, the blonde this week featured on Kittenish’s Instagram, and she looked sensational.

The video showed Jessie indoors and from a studio outfitted with a splash pool-effect floor.

Shot amid pink backdrops and professional lights, the Just Feed Me author flaunted her summer-ready body in a blush pink and plunging bikini, posing amid the shallow water flooring and adding in strappy sandals with a heel.

Having the time of her life as she showcased her gym-honed abs and shapely legs, Jessie boogied around in her swimwear, even lowering the strap of her bikini top and kicking a leg up high.

The camera also took in a professional photographer capturing the whole thing.

Creating buzz, a caption told fans: “This week.. a hot new #kittenishswim launch 😉❤️‍🔥 Don’t forget to follow along on our IG to watch our Miami swim fashion show live! Friday at 5:30pm cst. #miamiswimweek.” Here, there is a comparison to be drawn between Decker and mogul Kardashian – the 41-year-old reality star chose Miami, Florida for the high-profile launch of her SKIMS Swim range earlier this year.

Jessie, meanwhile, joins fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert in retailing clothing. She also boasts singer Jamie Lynn Spears as a fan and occasional influencer for her brand.

Jessie James Decker says make it affordable

Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2019, Jessie outlined her brand values – one of them is making her merchandise affordable and choosing a sweet price point.

“I want these things to be affordable and just because it’s a lower price point, doesn’t mean the quality’s not great. That was important to me to source the best quality but to find a good deal because not everyone can afford couture,” she revealed.

“I don’t even want to pay for that! I’m always shopping on a bargain because I grew up that way so I think about my customer. What is the hardworking mom of three doing at home? What can she afford and what does she deserve? She deserves the absolute best so that’s what we did,” the wife to Eric Decker added.