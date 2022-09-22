Jessie James Decker highlights hot bod on Malibu beach

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is stunning on the beach as she opts out of swimwear and still manages to show off her sizzling figure.

The former reality TV star, singer, and clothing designer wowed fans in a new Instagram share this week, posting as she continues to make headlines for her participation in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

Looking fit, happy, and healthy, the Eric & Jessie alum shared two photos today – both showed her in tight jeans.

Opening standing barefoot and in a skintight black turtleneck, Jessie smiled while on fine golden sands and backed by rocks and lapping waves.

Seemingly having the beach to herself, Jessie showed off her slim waist in her high-waisted jeans, also wearing a cream-colored coat worn open. She opted for a messy and unfussy bun while smiling, with a swipe right showing her leaning against a blue surface while enjoying the shorefront sunshine.

Also wearing a discreet face of makeup as she drew attention to her gorgeous facial features in the second image, the country star wrote:

“Malibu moments.”

Jessie has joined the cast of Season 31 of ABC series DWTS, and an update on her Instagram has recently marked her big moment.

“Wow This has been one of the craziest weeks of my life!!! Learning this dance in a week was such a challenge. I completely stepped out of my comfort zone and attempted to do something that scared the u know what out of me – and on live TV lol,” she wrote two days ago while sharing live stage footage of herself in a thigh-skimming and tassel-accent costume and high heels.

Jessie spoke of “overcoming my fear” and being incredibly “nervous and anxious,” but it looks like she’s acing it.

Jessie James Decker enjoys busiest year ever

Elsewhere, 2022 has brought only good things for Jessie, who continues to enjoy immense success with her Kittenish clothing line.

Earlier this year, Jessie took Kittenish to Miami Swim Week, where she proudly walked the runway in a skimpy watermelon-colored bikini and gold platform heels while modeling her Kittenish Swim collection designs.

“Beaming with sunshine after last night😻☀️🌴🥰 I was so nervous to walk but all the girls made me feel so confident! That’s what it’s all about,” she captioned an Instagram update marking the event.