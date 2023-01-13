Jessie James Decker has hilarious clapback for critics complaining about her posing in bras and panties

Jessie strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jessie James Decker has been heavily promoting her Kittenish brand’s Basics launch, but her critics think she’s been showing too much skin.

Kittenish Basics is the collection’s latest intimates and loungewear line, consisting of comfortable bras, panties, and bodysuits.

Ahead of its January 12 drop, Jessie warned her followers that she would be sharing plenty of “thirst traps” in the coming days as she models her brand’s bras and panties.

Earlier this week, Jessie shared an Instagram Reel, poking fun at the fact that her critics have accused her of over-sharing her chest in her sultry Kittenish ads.

For the Reel, Jessie donned a much frumpier-than-usual outfit, consisting of a flannel shirt buttoned all the way to her neck with the collar popped, baggy sweatpants, and a pair of black, fuzzy slippers.

Jessie wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail, forgoing makeup, and wore a pair of round-framed glasses as she danced to the song Hot by Liili.

Jessie James Decker claps back at critics who say she bares too much skin

“‘All she does is show us her boobs lately’.. for all those who feel personally victimized by Jessie’s boobs please say ‘I,'” Jessie captioned her hilarious video.

She continued, defending her sexy photos and videos, “here’s a video to hopefully make it all feel better. I have a clothing brand and we launched a panties and bra collection and I have fake boobies. I don’t really know what to do or tell ya lol just enjoy the ride, it’ll all be ok.”

Jessie’s fans came out in droves, taking to the comments section of her post to show support for the country music superstar.

News personality Ava Fiore wrote, “love ya Jess and your tatas!”

Fashion model Ashley Kolfage joked, “I don’t mind being a victim 😂 if that’s what we are calling it lol.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Others showed their support for Jessie, urging her to “keep doin you mama!” and showered her comments section with plenty of positive emojis and appreciation for her humor.

Jessie is committed to diet and exercise to maintain her jaw-dropping physique

In order to keep herself in shape so she can continue to model her Kittenish brand’s clothing line, Jessie puts her best foot forward when it comes to exercise and diet.

Although she doesn’t shy away from indulging now and again, Jessie follows the high-protein, low-carb South Beach Diet. She told Everything Nash during a 2021 interview that it’s an important component of her well-being. But like many of us, Jessie admittedly struggles with her love of food.

“I struggle with, um… I’m up and down. I fluctuate. I just do. I love to eat,” Jessie admitted. “I mean, I have a cookbook out with a cover of me eating a big bowl of spaghetti.”

“Like, I love to eat, and that’s no secret, there’s no lie. I love to eat, I love to cook, I really love to indulge in the things that I enjoy. I’ve always been like that, but I feel like I have to balance that with eating healthy, eating well. And so, South Beach gives me the ability to do that,” Jessie said of her meal plan.

Jessie certainly has a lot on her plate these days, perhaps literally and figuratively, but whatever she’s doing in the gym and the kitchen is working because she’s never looked better.