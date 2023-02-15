Jessie James Decker looked hot as she posed for a mirror selfie at home this week on Valentine’s Day.

The country singer and mom of three wore a high-neck long-sleeved black bodysuit and a pair of knee-high boots as she tilted her head and took a snap with her iPhone.

She posed with her hand on her hip and showed off her long, toned legs.

The 34-year-old wore her long blonde hair pulled back into a messy knot and had a pretty face of makeup.

Jessie’s husband, Eric, lay on the bed with no shirt on in the background of the photo and looked over at his wife.

Perhaps the pair were getting ready for a Valentine’s Day date; Jessie had previously celebrated Galentine’s Day with her girlfriends the night before.

Jessie James Decker takes an all-black mirror selfie. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker gets in the Valentine’s mood

Whether or not Jessie and Eric spent a romantic evening together last night, they have just returned from a cozy getaway to Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee.

The gorgeous couple, who were married in 2013, spent an idyllic weekend together in a luxury cabin that overlooked some stunning scenery. The pair took some time away from their three kids to relax in the jacuzzi, drink champagne, paint, and do puzzles together!

Jessie posted a video sharing their stay with her 4.2 million followers and wrote, “A special romantic weekend at the stunning @boltfarmtreehouse we’ll never forget. Thank you for the beautiful trip @ericdecker ❤️My face hurts from smiling ❤️.”

Never one to leave out the kids, Jessie also had a mini Valentine’s celebration with her children; Vivianne, 8, Eric Junior, 7, and Forrest, 4.

Jessie shared some cute snaps on her Instagram Story showing the kids opening Valentine’s presents from heart-covered gift bags; including plushy toys and books. She also decorated the house with love-themed bunting.

Jessie James Decker’s kids open their Valentine’s gifts. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker collabs with Heluva Good!

In between her V-Day-themed celebrations, Jessie also found the time to watch the Super Bowl this weekend and prepped food for her family in collaboration with Heluva Good! dips.

The blonde-haired beauty posed with a table spread with delicious-looking food platters, including chicken wings, nachos, stuffed peppers, and fresh veggies. Each plate featured a different flavor of Heluva Good! dips.

Everyone knows dips make great party food, and Heluva Good! comes in flavors everyone loves, including french onion, buffalo wing, and buttermilk ranch.

Jessie shared a photo of her spread and wrote, “The Big Game is almost here! 🏈 It goes without saying that the Decker’s love football…and delicious snacks… @heluvagooddips is my go to for easy and delicious entertaining. All you have to do is crack open a tub of their creamy dip and dig in with your favorite dippable!”

Sounds good to us!