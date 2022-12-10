Jessie James Decker sizzled in workout attire. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Country pop singer Jessie James Decker took a break from her “werkout” yesterday to snap a steamy mirror selfie showing off her ultra-sculpted physique.

The Italian-born beauty posed in a room filled with other gymgoers wearing a green spandex workout set that clung to her every curve.

She also wore a fierce expression as she held one arm across her chiseled abs and used the other to take the photo.

Always one to make a messy bun look like a full-blown fashion moment, Jessie tied up her thick brunette mane with a few strands left out to frame her face.

She dressed up the athletic look a bit with a delicate gold chain necklace and some light (probably waterproof) mascara.

Oh, and she wouldn’t be caught at the gym without earbuds and sneakers, hers being white and black with high-rise socks.

Jessie James Decker modeled pajamas in bed to promote Kittenish’s best holiday collection yet

Jessie launched her very own fashion label, Kittenish, back in 2014, and by all accounts, it appears to be a roaring success.

The 34-year-old mother of three took to social media yesterday to share the brand’s “best holiday collection yet,” wearing silky pink cheetah-print pajamas in bed.

Of course, as the proud founder & CEO, it’s not at all uncommon for her to promote the garments on her personal Instagram.

Everyone knows Jessie is a champion for self-confidence, which is actually why she started Kittenish in the first place; to help women around the world feel sexy and confident in their bodies.

Jessie James Decker stunned in a thigh-skimming black minidress at the AMAs

Jessie turned up the heat at the AMAs this year in a barely-there black dress that highlighted her gorgeous figure in all the right places.

The five-foot-one bombshell posed with her open back to the camera, showing off every toned muscle.

She wore her long tresses in a half-up half-down style with bouncy curls and a few tendrils left to dance her face.

She played off her peachy behind in the caption, writing, “Hope everyone has a happy humpday ✨.”

In case you haven’t heard, Jessie has been in the spotlight for more than just her fit frame and wardrobe choices lately.

She’s recently spoken to several news outlets about internet bullies and “parenting police” who seem to have a little too much to say about her three children’s bodies.

In her own words, “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better.”