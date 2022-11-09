Jessie James Decker showed off a casual look from her clothing line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessie James Decker attempted to drive sales by modeling a cute outfit from her clothing line, Kittenish.

The 34-year-old country singer has been going all out with promoting Kittenish. This has included modeling numerous outfits from the line for her social media followers.

However, her most recent outfit was especially eye-catching. It was casual yet chic and suited Decker very well.

She showed off the outfit with a mirror selfie snapped in her home. The chic outfit included a rich brown long-sleeve blouse and a matching brown beanie.

Decker paired the beanie and blouse with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans. The jeans were a light shade of blue and featured tears in the front.

She posed sideways in the mirror, looking over her shoulder for the selfie and capturing her profile.

Jessie James Decker went chic for Kittenish promotion

Decker kept her makeup and accessories minimal for the picture and wore her dirty blond hair down and flowing out from beneath her hat. Her beige phone case also nicely matched the brown tones of the outfit.

While the full outfit looked cozy and gave off a nice fall vibe, Decker was especially enamored by the pants. She noted in the caption that the jeans were “everything.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Decker founded Kittenish back in 2014. The clothing line became a reality when a space opened up for it in the Nashville, Tennessee, neighborhood, The Gulch.

It has only been expanding since then, both through brick-and-mortar stores and E-commerce. The mission behind the clothing line is to simply make women feel confident and beautiful.

Decker has been revamping her promotions of Kittenish on social media. She promotes the company both through modeling on her main page and through advertisements on her Kittenish Instagram page.

Decker recently was eliminated from the reality TV competition, Dancing with the Stars, and seems to be capitalizing on the extra time to continue expanding her clothing line.

Decker attended the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

While Decker has put a lot of work into her clothing line, country music remains her biggest passion and the backbone of her career. She recently visited the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and watched the 2022 inductees be welcomed to the hall.

Decker had the opportunity to attend the event with a special friend, Carla Wallace. Wallace, co-owner of the record label Big Yellow Music, helped kickstart Decker’s career.

Decker looked gorgeous for the event in a hot pink pantsuit. Her ensemble included a hot pink blazer with fringes on the ends of the sleeves, a pink undershirt, pink dress pants, and pink sandals.

Decker also detailed what it was like to see Steve Wariner inducted into the Hall. She reiterated that she had been a fan of his since she was just a child.

As proof, she included a throwback photo of her meeting Wariner. In the photo, Wariner squatted down to listen to a young Decker as she sang and strummed a guitar that was almost as big as she was.

She seemed to have enjoyed her visit to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame as it was filled with nostalgia and friendly faces.