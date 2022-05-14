Jessie James Decker goes busty in tiny daisy dukes and thigh-high boots

Jessie James Decker impresses in daisy dukes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia



Jessie James Decker showed some serious skin in the Big Apple with tiny daisy dukes and thigh-high boots. Jessie took over the Big Apple last night, and she had the photos to prove it.

The country star, who is currently on tour, put her best foot forward as she performed for a packed crowd. Jessie wore head-to-toe denim that showed off her assets.

She brought the country to New York, and it seemed that fans enjoyed the show. Jessie certainly enjoyed the show– she said the performance was one of the greatest nights of her life!

Jessie James Decker puts on busty display in New York

Jessie James Decker fans may have had a blast at her country show, but Jessie may have had a better time. In fact, she said it was one of the best nights of her life!

Jessie wore a cleavage-baring denim top that pushed up her assets. She paired the denim top with tiny daisy dukes that showed her toned legs. Not finished with her look, she completed it with thigh-high boots.

Jessie wrote in the caption, “One of the greatest nights of my music life NYC!!!!!!!! The biggest crowd of my career I can’t believe it. Y’all continue to amaze me with your love and support and the reason my single is moving up!!!! I love y’all!!!! More photos to come!!”

Jessie looked elated as she threw her arms in the air in celebration. One photo gave a perspective from backstage, as Jesse performed for thousands of adoring fans. Jessie’s hair was in a signature ponytail as she danced and worked her magic with the crowd.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans in the comments section praised her performance and edgy style.

Jessie has been hard at work promoting her new single, Should Have Known Better.

Jessie James Decker dances in a bra in a new music video

Jessie James Decker knows that the best way to promote her music is through social media. The songstress shared a clip from her music video Should Have Known Better.

Jessie blessed her fans with a little bit of singing and a lot of dancing.

The video alternated between a black leather dress and a white dress shirt. Jessie opened the dress shirt to reveal black leather panties and a white push-up bra. Then, Jessie excitedly jumped into the pool as the tempo increased.

Jessie is truly out here living her best life as her tour rolls on and her music clubs the charts.