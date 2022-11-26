Jessie James Decker promoted her Kittenish Lip Kits in a new post. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Talented singer/songwriter Jessie James Decker took a moment away from music to promote a product from her brand Kittenish.

The brand has a variety of product lines, including clothing, cosmetics, and a jewelry collection.

The blonde bombshell was promoting one of her Lip Kits from her range of cosmetics, which contains one lipstick and complementary lip liner for $44.

Jessie pouted for the camera, having painted her lips in the nearly-nude shade using The Jessie Lip Kit.

She wore a white tank top that showed off her curves and her sun-kissed complexion as she leaned forward to snap the sultry selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star’s glossy blonde locks held a loose wave as they cascaded over her shoulder, falling from a middle parting.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Her makeup was stunning as she rocked a bold brow that was much darker than her roots, alongside some heavily curled lashes and a striking contour.

She accessorized the pouty pic with a delicate gold chain necklace and two small pairs of hoop earrings.

Jessie launched Kittenish in 2014, and the brand remains popular, with many products selling out as fans rush to scoop them up.

Jessie James Decker promotes clothing from her brand Kittenish

The Should Have Known Better singer posted a photo carousel last week as a new drop of clothing for her brand Kittenish went live.

She oozed style as she donned an all-black ensemble for the cover photo, rocking a black minidress with long sleeves and cutout details.

Jessie wore the Take Me Out Mini Dress, priced at $58, which she paired with a warm black hat and some lace-up patent boots.

Her brand offers a range of different styles, which was evident as we swiped through the images.

In another sizzling snap, she rocked a leopard print blazer that she teamed with a simple black tee and ripped blue jeans.

She wore the Impress Me Leopard Blazer, a must-have for chic fall fashion, priced at $64.

For her final look, she wore the Gravy Baby Midi Dress, a figure-hugging beige dress that showcased the singer’s curves.

She layered the dress in another pic with the Harvest Days Coat, a gorgeous brown peacoat with fringing on the sleeves.

The dress is priced at $52 and the coat at $80. Both are available from the Kittenish website.

The star was excited about the clothing drop, captioning her post, “We are LIVE!!!!! @kittenish 💋.”

Jessie James Decker shares makeup tips with fans

Jessie’s socials are a mixture of her music projects, her business endeavors, and her family life, and occasionally she likes to get candid with fans by posting tutorials using her favorite makeup tips and tricks.

She shared a tutorial earlier this year on her YouTube channel where she produced a makeup look using her favorite Kittenish products as well as some other go-to’s.

She began by adding a glow to her skin by applying some of her Kittenish Illuminating Facial Tan Mist before she used her Kittenish Matte Eyeshadow Quad to apply some brown to her eyelids.

Jessie then used the Kittenish Shimmer Eyeshadow Quad to highlight under her brows and add an eye-catching pop of shimmer to her lids and inner corners.

Next, Jessie took a brow pencil from Benefit and another from Anastasia Beverly Hills to fill in and shape her eyebrows.

The stunning singer then took the Charlotte Tilbury Under-eye Camouflage and a concealer from Marc Jacobs to brighten up her under-eye area.

She used a Charlotte Tilbury bronzer to warm up her face and she used the Kittenish Jessie lipstick as blush to add some color to her cheeks.

Using the Kittenish Jessie Lip Kit, she gave herself the perfect pout before setting everything with powder.

Finally, she drew a perfect cat-eye using eyeliner and added lashings of mascara for the final touch.