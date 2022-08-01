Jessie James Decker goes braless to flaunt ‘extra special’ pants

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is stunning in a figure-flaunting braless look as she shows off a pair of pants that are “extra special.”

The 34-year-old country singer stunned last Saturday as she posted a new snap for her four million+ Instagram followers. Jessie was outdoors and chilling amid wicker lawn furnishings as she proved that her style game is always on point.

Sitting with her legs apart as she modeled a wide-legged and slightly ripped pair of white pants, the Kittenish founder flashed her famous cleavage while in an off-the-shoulder and buttercup yellow top, one boasting string bust ties and a strapless, braless finish.

Also drawing attention to her slim waist, the Just Feed Me Author added nude-colored mules and a chic wicker tote, plus tinted and glam shades.

Wearing her long locks down, Jessie just about offered a slight smile, writing:

“These pants are extra special because they are resistant to swamp *ss which I had this very moment. Link in bio to get my lewk including my tote-ally cute tote.”

Of course, Jessie had tagged her Kittenish clothing line, one making major headlines over July as it featured on the Miami Swim Week runway. Kittenish Swim joined brands including Pretty Little Thing and Oh Polly at this year’s event, and Jessie even paraded her swimwear herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie James Decker stuns at Miami Swim Week

Jessie flaunted her sizzling curves and impressive muscles last month while at Miami Swim Week. This amid her candid confession over her mental health – Jessie opened up about suffering from both depression and body image issues.

“Beaming with sunshine after last night😻☀️🌴🥰 I was so nervous to walk but all the girls made me feel so confident! That’s what its all about,” she wrote while sharing her runway moment – Jessie even paired her skimpy bikini with gold platform heels as she stunned fans.

Jessie James Decker says ‘we did it’ after runway hit

It was the thumbs-up all-around from fans as Jessie, and her models sashayed around the catwalk, and Jessie made sure to thank everyone involved.

“Miami swim week… we did it!!!!! I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started❤️ Here’s to many more milestones!! Let’s go girls!” the blonde wrote while sharing runway moments.