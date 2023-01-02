Singer Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution with a glittering two-piece outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Country star Jessie James Decker knows how to start off the new year in style and come up with a mysterious resolution.

Jessie had an eventful year full of new music, dancing on Dancing with the Stars, working on her clothing line, and being a mom and wife 24/7.

The star returned to Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year event for the fourth year in a row and shined in a glittery animal print suit, and she treated fans to a closer look at her outfit on Monday morning.

Jessie threw up a peace sign with one hand and gave the camera a wink for her close-up as she wrote, “Peace out 2022. My New Year’s resolution? Do less…but do more.”

Her glittery jacket was open and hung off of her shoulders, revealing the sheer black brassiere underneath the outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second picture featured her open suit jacket upright on her shoulders again as she posed with one hand on her hip before closing her New Year celebration with a glowing close-up that highlighted her curves.

Jessie James Decker makes working out look easy

Jessie is married to former football player Eric Decker, but it looks like she has her own fitness regimen to stick to regardless of Eric’s influence.

Jessie frequently shares snaps from the gym, and her incredibly toned physique is enviable and an inspiration for others looking to get in shape.

As far as her workouts go, she enjoys her time in the gym lifting weights and likes to go for runs.

She revealed to CMT that she watches a variety of YouTube videos to help with her workouts and stresses that it’s essential to make time to stay in shape.

“Carve out 30 to 45 minutes of time. At the end of the day, 45 minutes is really not that much of your time,” she revealed. “I don’t love the excuses people provide, ‘I don’t have time to work out,’ or ‘I don’t need it.’ You have time to get a good workout in. Just do it.”

Jessie James Decker pops champagne for the new year with ABC

Jessie is a regular for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and always seems to have a fun time as she gets to announce the first Powerball Millionnaire of the year every year.

She shared a snap of her glittery outfit for the event to show her fans her “lewkkkkkk for the occasion” for the show on ABC.

Later, Jessie truly brought in the new year as she popped open a bottle of bubbly on camera and drank from the bottle as the foam began to rise out of the top.

She wrote, “Happy New Year!!!!!!! Cheers y’all 🥂”

Jessie looked absolutely thrilled in the photos and video, bringing her positive energy right into 2023 for all her fans to see.