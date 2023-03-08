Jessie James Decker got a special shout-out in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The singer’s own fashion brand Kittenish took time on their social media page to put Jessie in the spotlight as her staff gave love to their CEO.

In honor of the holiday, Kittenish posted one of Jessie’s most stunning snaps, with the star seen on the runway alongside other models for last year’s swimsuit show.

While Jessie was just one among a total of six models, she stole the runway in a big way with her stunning two-piece.

Jessie lightly curled her brunette locks and made up her face with neutral tones and eyeliner.

Rocking a blush-toned bikini for her modeling moment, Jessie showed off her famous figure as she bared her washboard abs and toned legs in the stylish swimwear.

A gold rim of shiny material outlined the bust area while a matching gold belly band adorned her midsection.

“Celebrating all women today but a special shoutout to our bada** CEO👏🏻💗you amaze us every single day!✨,” the caption read.

Jessie James Decker promotes Kittenish’s spring collection

Although Jessie stays super busy with her music career, the singer always seems to find time to talk up her brand, and the star recently shared that Kittenish was launching its pre-spring collection.

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Jessie hopped onto her Instagram page again to share the exciting news with her followers that new, warmer-weather clothing was available for purchase.

Jessie kicked off her share in a lavender-hued, thigh-skimming dress that sported a high neckline and wide shoulder straps.

The stunning dress, called the Sassy Girl Mini Dress, retails for $52 and ranges in size from XS to XXL.

Jessie also wore a peppy, green romper with flutter sleeves and a ruched middle as well as a stylish top with flowy tan pants.

A look at the Kittenish site shows that the Sweet Cheeks Romper sells for $58 and comes just in the lime-green shade worn by Jessie.

The Sweetie Pie Linen Pants ring up for $46 and sport an elastic waist for maximum comfort, styled with a row of brown buttons running down the front.

With Jessie being the one who models most of the items from her Kittenish brand, it’s clear the singer has mastered her exercise routine.

Jessie James Decker shares her fitness secrets

Jessie opened up with CMT about her secrets to a successful workout and maintaining her slamming physique, sharing that she prioritizes her fitness even when on the road.

“I went to the gym for 30 minutes, and I ran a mile in Napa. I lifted some weights, and that’s it,” she explained about her routine while touring.

She shared that leaving even just 30 minutes for a daily sweat session is sufficient to stay on top of one’s health.

“Carve out 30 to 45 minutes of time. At the end of the day, 45 minutes is really not that much of your time. I don’t love the excuses people provide, ‘I don’t have time to work out,’ or ‘I don’t need it.’ You have time to get a good workout in. Just do it. There are YouTube videos that I will watch. There’s such a variety,” she said.

In terms of how she handles her diet, Jessie shared that she typically is not a breakfast person, opting to skip the meal and get her nutrients the rest of the day as reported by Eat This, Not That.

“For lunch, I will have 4 to 6 ounces chicken salad or chicken over rice,” she said, adding that dinner consists of lean meats and plenty of vegetables.

Jessie also shared that she relies on healthy snacks like homemade energy balls to get her through the day and does not deny herself a bit of chocolate for dessert after dinner.