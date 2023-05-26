Jessie James Decker gets Kittenish in bikini for Italian update

Country singer Jessie James Decker is getting Kittenish again — this time, in Italy.

The singer enjoyed some time in Sicily and shared a photo dump of her experiences while in the gorgeous location.

Although not everything is a pool party, that’s how her post started as she plunged underwater with her mother.

The second slide on her Instagram share was a classic beach photo where Jessie looked stunning in her bikini and a drink in hand.

Her bikini may or may not be from her Kittenish clothing line, as it doesn’t show up on the Kittenish site, but it doesn’t stop her from looking kittenish herself in the lively photo.

Fans can continue to swipe right to see the sights of Jessie’s family time, food, drinks, and the gorgeous Sicilian countryside.

Jessie James Decker gets Kittenish inspo from Hailey Bieber

Having a clothing brand means coming up with new designs and ideas, and it seems Jessie was inspired by the “street style queen herself,” Hailey Bieber.

In a recent share to the Kittenish Instagram page, there were some photos of Hailey in some of her iconic outfits and similar outfits available from Kittenish.

The featured Kittenish designs include three dresses and one jumpsuit-esque green look.

First, there’s a black dress with a thigh-high slit, revealed to be Kittenish’s Uptown Girl Midi Dress, which retails for $54 but is on sale for $24.

Next in line is their Keep Flirting Halter Dress, a sweater knit dress with a keyhole cutout that retails for $68.

Next is the iconic gingham green duo: The Chloe Gingham Top, which retails for $42, and the matching bottoms, which go for $48.

Last but not least is the Frose Midi Dress ($48) that fits any event, whether casual or more upscale, like weddings, graduations, or even just a casual street style look.

Kittenish partners with Flag & Anthem

If Hailey Bieber’s street style and similar isn’t your thing, Kittenish’s collaboration with Flag & Anthem may be up your alley.

Keeping the cute looks from Kittenish, this collection offers cute and casual clothes for any occasion.

Still offering Nashville style, this collab includes more denim shorts, T-shirts, and casual shirt dresses.

In their latest ad, fans get a look at the Let’s Ride Tee, which retails for $29.50, and a pair of cute denim shorts.

The shorts are available on the site for $59.50, under the Gemma Denim Short.

No matter what your style is, Kittenish has something for everyone.