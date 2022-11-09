Jessie James Decker looked gorgeous in a blue dress. Pic credit:@jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked like a showstopper in her latest outfit. Fans saw Jessie strike a pose while in the city, and she was absolutely gorgeous.

She wore a royal blue minidress that showed off the country singers’ toned legs.

She paired it with a pair of strappy blue heels that matched the ensemble perfectly.

But the star of the show was her gloves. To accessorize the outfit, she wore matching evening gloves that sported a dramatic puff around the arms.

To break up the monochromatic look, she added a black vinyl handbag that worked perfectly with the ensemble.

Her makeup looked so stunning that the country singer had to give her fans a closeup.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

She had a glamorous gold smokey eye with a bright pink lip gloss.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The blonde let her locks down for her hair and wore it in light beach waves that framed her face perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie James Decker shows off her style with her brand Kittenish

Jessie James Decker is known for her style and decided to expand on that with her fashion line, Kittenish. Jessie conducted an interview with Hollywood Life ahead of her first New York Fashion Week show. She admitted she wanted to create clothes that could fit anyone, no matter where they wanted to go.

She told the publication, “My thought process was, what would I wear every single day? What would I wear for whatever occasion I have coming up, and that’s what we did!”

While creating the line, Jessie made sure that there were aspects of herself seen through every ensemble.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of Southern influences in all the pieces, but there’s also that mom in me that wants to throw on a pair of sweatpants but not want it to look frumpy! So, we went with the leopard print on the side of the sweatpants, and we even got fringe on them!”

Jessie James Decker looked pretty in pink

Jessie James Decker looked gorgeous as she attended the Nashville Writer’s Hall of Fame. The I Still Love You singer posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram showing off her pink attire.

She wore a pink tank top with a matching oversized blazer that had feathers on the sleeves. She paired it with tailored high-waist trousers and pink strappy sandals.

The country singer decided to put her long blonde hair into a ponytail to keep the attention on the outfit.

Her makeup was simple, with neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.