Jessie James Decker folds leg in wet bikini shoot

Jessie James Decker has gone full bombshell in a sizzling bikini shoot with plenty of water around. The 34-year-old country singer was in full promo mode for her Kittenish clothing line ahead of the weekend, posting a video showing her Kittenish Swim shoot and gaining over 60,000 likes in the process.

The Jessie & Eric alum made sure to showcase her gym-honed figure, plus her balance – while in high heels, the blonde folded a leg for a jazzy finish.

Jessie James Decker stuns in new bikini shoot

The unusual shoot featured a puddle floor setting as Jessie flaunted her curves and muscles in a bright red bikini from her popular range.

Balancing from a stage and backed by a studio lamp, Decker went sporty and high-waisted in her tight two-piece, adding in strappy and nude heels with a square toe and, at one point, balancing on her left leg as she folded her right one around her.

Splashing around the shallow puddle that formed a rippling pool effect, Jessie raised both arms up above her head as the lens took in a cameraman, with music from Grammy winner Mariah Carey accompanying the video.

“This red hot @kittenish suit is dropping today at noon!!! Woohoo!!!!” a caption read.

Kittenish, this year opening its fourth store in Scottsdale, AZ, is going from strength to strength. Shortly after sharing her swimwear video, Jessie confirmed that Kittenish will be kicking off the upcoming CMA Festival with a fashion show. On Friday, the star told her 4.1 million Instagram followers:

“So excited to kick off #cmafest with a @kittenish fashion show featuring @cmt’s Next Women of Country this afternoon on @cma’s Close Up stage at Fan Fair X in Music City Center! @lesliefram1 will be helping with me hosting duties and you’ll see these gorgeous, talented ladies in some of my favorite Kittenish looks!!”

Jessie James Decker has plenty more going on

Kittenish is adored by singer Jamie Lynn Spears, who also low-key influences for the brand. Jessie, who has many strings to her bow, is also a best-selling author, this via her Just Feed Me cookbook. The former South Beach Diet face is, additionally, touring this year, with the latest seeing her drop her Should Have Known Better track.

Decker’s Instagram is kept tabs on by celebrities including Southbound singer Carrie Underwood, reality star Heidi Montag, plus fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.