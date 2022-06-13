Jessie James Decker flaunts firm glutes in tight leggings

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram.

Jessie James Decker is flaunting her sensational figure in skintight Gymshark leggings as she proves that South Beach Diet isn’t the only brand she’ll front.

The country singer and clothing designer, 34, is fast rising as the unofficial fitness queen of Instagram, and a quick story last weekend offered an insight into a wellness brand she loves – and will happily promote.

Jessie James Decker shows off stunning gym body with protein bar

The Jessie & Eric alum was shouting out No Cow – the nutrition bar company touts itself as a revolutionary one, and Jessie has her own Signature Flavor with them.

Showing off her toned glutes as she wore gray speck leggings bearing the Gymshark logo, Jessie posed holding up a No Cow bar as she smiled, also peeping her flat stomach in a crop top.

The mom of three offered fans a sweet discount in the 24-hour “FLASH SALE,” with anyone using her code getting 50% off a bar when they purchase one.

“CLICK HERE!” a link-to-buy caption read.

Jessie James Decker poses in leggings with a protein bar. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie’s Signature Flavor is Chocolate Coconut Almond – part of No Cow’s Dipped range. The company website also lists the 2022 CMA Fest face’s faves to include the Dipped Protein Bars Sampler Pack, retailing for $32.99, plus 12-packs of No Cow Dipped bars – these cost $29.99. On the company website, Decker says that No Cow is her “go-to when time is short and life adds up.”

Jessie James Decker isn’t a fan of the word ‘skinny’

In 2019, when she was fronting weight loss brand South Beach Diet, Jessie opened up to UsWeekly.

“I think a lot of women obsess with the word ‘skinny.’ And if that’s your goal, that’s fine,” she said. “For me, I feel good being healthy and feeling fit. I prefer to have a little extra meat on my bones and muscle tone so that I have the strength to pick up and play with my kids.”

“I don’t think we should obsess over how skinny we should be because I feel that’s an unhealthy view of how our bodies should be. I think we should focus on feeling strong and healthy and being the best versions of ourselves,” the Kittenish founder added. Jessie lost 25 pounds on the South Beach Diet, although she’s very much into advocating a whatever-works-for-you approach. The star did just this last year as she revealed she’s had a breast augmentation.