Jessie James Decker flaunts beach buns in bikini

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is upping her bikini game and stunning in the process. The country singer and reality star is fresh from the launch of Kittenish brand’s swimwear line, and the promo for it wasn’t done by half.

Posting both to her own Instagram and her brand’s pages, the Just Feed Me author stunned in a series of skimpy bikinis, with one photo turning heads. Jessie offered a rear view while showing off her peachy-keen beach buns, with a witty caption even giving a nod to the cheeky show.

Jessie James Decker wows in a bikini

Flashing her gorgeous smile, the Jessie & Eric star posed from an ocean location, rocking a high-cut, thong, and polka dot two-piece in brown and white. Jessie showed off her fabulous figure and the results of her hardcore sweat sessions, with her curves perfectly flattered via the stylish beach look.

Opting for a beach babe finish, Jessie wore her long locks curled down her shoulders, with bronzer and highlighter adding touches of glam.

A caption from Kittenish read: “Sun’s out buns out.”

“Happy Sunday y’all!” the brand added, with a #kittenishswim.

Jessie founded Kittenish in 2019.

“I have been singing and designing clothes since I was a little girl with the dream of having my own line someday. I remember daydreaming and sketching outfits I could envision myself wearing on the red carpet one day,” the Wanted singer writes on her website.

“Those dreams grew with me and have turned into a passion I wanted to share with other women. Expression through fashion is fun and exciting. When you feel confident and beautiful on the outside, it helps your inner beauty shine through. Kittenish is fun and flirty, playful and sassy,” she adds.

Jessie has since made April 2022 headlines for attending this year’s CMT Music Awards, even sneaking in some naughty Krispy Kreme donuts while getting glammed up ahead of the star-studded event. She told fans she had “butterflies” before the night.

Jessie James Decker celebrates turning 34

The Instagram favorite has since updated to celebrate turning one year older, sharing birthday cake snaps from her recent 34th and telling fans:

“Here’s to 34! Never been more ready for what’s in store 💖 What did I wish for? The same thing every birthday since 2014✨ for my babies, my family to be healthy and happy always 💖 Thanks for making this girl feel special today! I’m so grateful for my life and happiness and the wonderful people I get to love everyday. Life is good. God is great 💖 Watch out 34 cuz she ready 💪😍🦋🍷.”