Jessie James Decker enjoys nudie bath soak

Jessie James Decker is in her birthday suit and enjoying a well-earned soak.

The 34-year-old country singer has been busier than ever this past week, jetting out to Florida for Miami Swim Week and promoting her Kittenish Swim line alongside juggling her 2022 music, marriage, and status as a mom of three.

Following headlines she made for bravely walking the runway in a skimpy bikini as she reveals suffering from body image issues, the blonde shared a quick Instagram Story showing her wind-down, and it was self-care done right.

Jessie posted for her 4 million+ Instagram followers with her mid-week soak.

Showing off her gym-honed legs during what looked like a bright and sunny morning, the Just Feed Me author snapped herself from the waist down, being careful to stay inside Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

Fans also saw an old-fashioned window with the blinds drawn, plus various beauty products lined along the tub’s edge.

Showing off her pink pedicure, Jessie offered no caption.

Jessie James Decker in the bath. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker stuns on Miami Swim Week runway

Days earlier, Jessie made headlines for stripping down to a plunging bikini as she strutted her stuff while in gold platform heels for Kittenish Swim. Admitting nerves before the show and even saying she felt like she was going to throw up, the former Jessie & Eric star paraded confidently down the catwalk, telling fans:

“Beaming with sunshine after last night😻☀️🌴🥰 I was so nervous to walk but all the girls made me feel so confident! That’s what its all about💪👯‍♀️ @kittenish 😻.” Miami Swim Week proved a giant deal this year, also welcoming mega-brands including Pretty Little Thing and Oh Polly.

Jessie James Decker ups her swimwear game with Kittenish Swim

Jessie is proving that you don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to retail swimwear. Kittenish Swim has so far proven a hit – the brand known for its cute sundresses, denims, shorts, and playsuits is now also retailing cosmetics.

Celebrating her swim collection with a lookbook gallery straight from the Miami Swim Week runway last weekend, Jessie wrote:

“Miami swim week… we did it!!!!! I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started❤️ Here’s to many more milestones!! Let’s go girls!”

Decker is proving she’s got the entrepreneur knack. Her Just Feed Me cookbook is an Amazon best-seller.