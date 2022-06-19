Jessie James Decker enjoys ice cream in braless sundress

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has been showing off her ice cream appetite as she stuns in a figure-hugging sundress.

The country singer and Kittenish founder, 34, has been enjoying the perks of a high-end European vacation this past week, hitting up one of the most romantic destinations on Earth with husband Eric Decker and bringing along the couple’s three kids. Jessie posted an Instagram video three days ago as she marked her presence in Italy. The blonde went right for the frozen treats as she strolled picturesque streets.

Jessie James Decker goes braless with ice cream appetite

The former South Beach Diet face might eat super healthy at home, but vacations are cheat time. Jessie was filmed walking across terra-cotta floor tilings and amid arched stone as she flaunted her trim waist and enhanced assets in a low-cut and pale green sundress.

Going braless, the clothing designer added in tan flat sandals and a matching shoulder bag, plus discreet stud earrings.

Licking her ice cream and appearing to very much enjoy it, Jessie shoved the cone towards the camera, where a TikTok-style finish switched her over to an ocean-view setting. Here, Jessie was barefoot as she stepped to the edge of a boat and went “cheers” with a glass of wine.

“The Necessities in Italy,” a caption read. Jessie had gone old school with her music choice as legendary crooner Frank Sinatra was added as the play track for the post.

Jessie James Decker ditched counting calories and loves pasta

Jessie is author of her best-selling Just Feed Me cookbook. While the star has focused on her weight in the past, losing 25 pounds on the South Beach Diet, she’s changed her tune as she’s gotten older. In 2021, Jessie opened up to Daily Mail about ditching the calorie-counting.

“I would count my calories and diet and do more cardio but I realized that wasn’t working for my body anymore. It was effective throughout my pregnancies when I needed to lose baby weight but I needed to adapt to my body and now my body wants to be strong and fuel up,” the hitmaker revealed. Confirming she also doesn’t weigh herself, the 2022 CMA Fest face continued: “I want to get strong, put on good muscle and feel good and if I want to eat pasta and cookies, I eat it. I put those carbs towards my next work out for energy.”