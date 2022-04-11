Jessie James Decker enjoys donuts while pantless

Jessie James Decker posing indoors and close up. Pic credit: JessieJamesDecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker treated herself to a giant box of Krispy Kreme donuts while flaunting her killer legs. The 33-year-old reality star and country singer is known for the South Beach Diet, but she made room for cheat foods as she posted a photo for followers.

Jessie went for a no-pants look showing off her toned and tan pins, with her post shouting out the upcoming CMT Music Awards. It appears her day will be spent in glow-up mode as Jessie preps for the annual music event.

Jessie James Decker is pre-awards snacking

The mom of three sent out a big smile in her Monday share, posting a home snap showing a makeup artist dolling her up. The Kittenish founder was snapped on a pink stool and in her somewhat messy bedroom as she kicked up both legs to relax and let the professional handle the makeup.

Jessie wore a comfy and low-cut duster in charcoal gray, peeping hints of her cleavage and showing off her golden tan. The Eric & Jessie star also went pantless, wearing only fuzzy, leopard-print house socks and white underpants. She held a half-eaten donut in her hand, with a table in front of her suggesting a few more had already been downed.

Jessie had her foundation applied as she braved the “before” shot, with a caption seemingly suggesting she’s nervous about her big night.

“I have butterflies,” the blonde wrote, even throwing in a cute butterfly emoji.

Jessie James Decker is burning it all off

The super-fit star, popular with her Just Feed Me cookbook, has revealed an unconventional way she burns off everything she eats.

“I’m kind of lucky because I’m running after three kids all the time. I get my source of cardio even if I don’t have time to go work out! You’re lifting them all the time. Your arms get super muscular from just lifting 30 pound kids all the time!” she told OK!.

Jessie and husband, Eric Decker, are parents to kids Forrest, Vivianne, and Eric Decker II.

Mentioning her munchkins as she spoke to Hollywood Life, Jessie also revealed that healthy eating under her roof is a family affair.

“I get my kids involved when cooking healthy foods to help give them a more well-rounded diet,” she dished. “I let them pick out colorful fruits, vegetables, and other healthy snack options at the grocery store, so they feel involved and more inclined to eat the foods they are picking out.