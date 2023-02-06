Jessie James Decker does her own makeup for Pro Bowl performance — See the stunning look

Country superstar Jessie James Decker looked fantastic at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, compliments of her own makeup skills.

Jessie was in Las Vegas over the weekend to lend her vocal cords as she sang the National Anthem ahead of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl held at Allegiant Stadium.

The pint-sized beauty captured some footage of herself before hitting the field to belt out The Star-Spangled Banner.

She took to her Instagram Stories to record herself, noting that her typical makeup artists weren’t available for the event, so she took matters into her own hands.

“Neither of my gals were avail for makeup so I did it myself,” she captioned an after photo of her look. “Not too shabby,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie was right – she looked incredible, even with her hair still in rollers. The 34-year-old multi-talented entrepreneur sported an all-over bronzed look with thick, flirty lashes, pink-hued eyeshadow, and matching lip color.

Jessie James Decker shows off makeup skills for Pro Bowl performance

Jessie’s highlight and contour job were impeccable, complementing her glowing complexion, and her brows were perfectly shaped and arched.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

As the song All by Myself by Celine Dion played over the video, Jessie turned her head and batted her eyes, showing off her work.

Jessie’s skin was glowing, and likely no one would have noticed that her makeup wasn’t professionally applied had she not mentioned it.

Her hairstylist, Rick Henry, coiffed her brunette locks in a voluminous center part with loose waves, which fell just past her shoulders.

Jessie also shared a post in her Instagram feed documenting her quick trip to Nevada. In the carousel post, Jessie showed off her simple yet chic look for her gig.

The Should Have Known Better singer donned a navy blue suit jacket paired with matching slacks and a white bodysuit underneath, making for a business-casual-meets-sexy aesthetic.

“‘Twas a very quick 48 hour west coast trip…but alotta good times and took care of some bizzzznasss,” she wrote in her caption.

Jessie shares her go-to makeup products

When it comes to makeup, Jessie has quite a bit of experience. She often shares DIY tutorials with her millions of fans and followers and did so in an IG video in 2020.

As Jessie filmed herself from her bathroom, she shared her favorite products. Charlotte Tilbury is one of Jessie’s go-to brands, as well as Patrick Ta Beauty’s lip gloss.

Jessie also uses Kat Von D’s tattoo liner for the perfect dramatic eye, Chanel foundation, Amazing Cosmetics concealer, and brow pencil by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

In addition to the multitude of brands Jessie likes to mix and match, her brand, Kittenish, also offers a cosmetics line. The brand features lip kits, eyeshadow palettes, facial tanning mist, self-tanning drops, and their popular Jessie Lip Kit.

Many of Jessie’s cosmetics are cruelty-free and under $50, and all can be purchased on Kittenish.com.