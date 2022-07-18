Jessie James Decker delights in Tutti Fruiti bikini

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker was nowhere near done with the bikini action after her headline-making Miami Swim Week runway walk over the weekend.

The country singer and Kittenish clothing designer secured herself a spot at the annual fashion show where she modeled a very skimpy watermelon-colored bikini, but more landed since.

A new photo of the 34-year-old has been shared on the Kittenish Instagram, and it was a Tutti Fruiti affair as Jessie sizzled from a balcony while in colorful printed swimwear.

The shot showed the Just Feed Me author flaunting her rock-hard abs and enhanced assets as she struck a casual pose from a pattern-floored balcony.

Standing in the shade but still turning up the heat, Jessie modeled a plunging and balconette-style bikini with string waist ties, a dangerous neckline, plus a cute matching shirt worn open.

The green-and-orange two-piece was referred to in a caption reading: “New fave print unlocked. Our Tutti Fruiti Bikini and Coverup are available now.”

Jessie James Decker stuns minutes before ‘show time’

Last month, Jessie revealed body image issues and that she’s suffering from depression. She was extra brave as the world watched her parading around in a bikini, and footage of the mom of three just before the show has been shared on Kittenish’s Instagram.

“5 MIN TIL SHOW TIME!! Our Cayman Bikini is back in a new summer color 🧡❤️‍🔥 Availableat 5:30 cst! Don’t forget to check out with @klarna to shop now and pay later,” the brand wrote as Jessie posed in a two-piece and high heels while showing off her figure.

Jessie James Decker says ‘let’s go girls!’

Decker, followed by over 4 million on Instagram, posted moments from Kittenish Swim’s runway show, celebrating her brand and women overall. The singer told her followers:

“Miami swim week… we did it!!!!! I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started❤️ Here’s to many more milestones!! Let’s go girls!”

Miami Swim Week’s slots were this year also filled by brands including Pretty Little Thing and Oh Polly. The event was attended by stars, including PLT face Larsa Pippen, model Veronika Rajek, plus bombshell Sierra Skye. Jessie is likely seeing Kittenish’s bank balance on the rise due to her show.