Jessie James Decker dazzles in beachfront bikini alongside husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker posed for a beachfront photo, showing off their equally incredible physiques.

Jessie has proven once again that she’s a multi-talented superstar with a body to match – but she isn’t the only Decker with an amazing figure.

The 5′ 1″ singer-songwriter stood next to her 6′ 3″ NFL-retired husband Eric for a couples snap that showcased each of their phenomenal physiques.

Promoting her Kittenish brand, which recently touted a big Labor Day sale in honor of the holiday, Jessica posed in an orange bikini with white trim. The bottoms of Jessica’s two-piece framed her navel with their V-shaped waistline.

With her hair up in a messy bun amid the salty beach air, Jessie added a pair of black aviator sunglasses to her look, donning only a dainty gold chain and her wedding band as accessories. The Kittenish owner’s sensational curves took center stage in the barefooted snap, highlighting her taut tummy and famously toned legs.

Eric looked equally as dazzling, sporting a short pair of blue and pink floral swim trunks paired with some black sunglasses, showing off his ripped abs and muscular legs. The couple smiled for the camera with their arms around each other.

Jessie captioned the pic “BOGO until midnight” along with a link to the Kittenish website.

At the top of the pic, she added, “Eric’s ok with it,” a play on the fact that Jessie often marks down items from her Kittenish brand without first consulting with Eric, the co-owner and President of the company.

Jessie’s husband Eric is the President at Kittenish

In 2020, Jessie talked about working alongside Eric as he took over the business end of things with her Kittenish brand.

“I think what’s great is you know that we both have each other’s best interest at heart and he cares so much,” Jessie told Us Weekly. She noted that Eric is multi-talented, like her, and isn’t just a great athlete.

“He’s the president of Kittenish. He’s going to business meetings,” she added. “I always knew Eric was so talented, but he got his degree in this. He really is a businessman.”

According to his Linkedin, Eric has a degree in Business Administration and Management from The University of Minnesota.

The couple – who previously starred together in the reality TV show Eric & Jessie – met in 2011 through mutual friends and began dating soon after. They didn’t waste any time in their relationship – by 2012 they were engaged, and they tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their first child, Vivane, in 2014, their second child, Eric, in 2015, and their third child, Forrest, in 2018.