Jessie modeled a cozy crop-top and biker shorts set from her Kittenish collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker showed off her incredible figure while going braless and modeling a crop top and biker shorts.

Jessie continues to prove that she’s not just a talented songstress but has a sensational figure to match her vocal talent.

The creative force behind the brand Kittenish often models for her own brand, which touts mixing “flirty feminine with a sassy edge.”

Jessie has proven that she has the body and the looks to be the face of her brand, which, in 2019, opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Nashville, Tennessee, where Jessie resides with her husband of nine years, former NFL star Eric Decker, and their three kids, Vivianne, Eric, and Forrest.

The 34-year-old mom of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to advertise a new set for her clothing line and wowed her 4.1 million followers in the process.

Jessie modeled a light brown, ribbed crop-top, opting to skip a bra, paired with matching biker shorts and a duster of the same color. Jessie’s outfit showcased her impressive physique, from her ample décolletage and trim waistline to her tanned and toned legs.

The multi-talented beauty complemented her outfit with a white ball cap, tucking her long, dirty blonde locks underneath, and a pair of comfy white slides.

Jessie James Decker gets ‘cozy’ and goes braless in crop-top and bikers shorts

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a pair of simple stud earrings, a delicate gold chain, and her massive wedding set on her left ring finger.

“The coziest set is dropping in 15 minutes,” she captioned the snap, adding a fall-leaves emoji and a link to Kittenish’s website.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

On her main Instagram page, Jessie shared more of the outfit in motion, modeling the ensemble along with several others in a video she captioned, “Calling everyone I know 📞to tell them our @kittenish pre fall🍂 is officially here💋 Y’all are gonna love it!!!! Link in bio 😽.”

The theme of Jessie’s new collection is giving fall vibes, with the muted earth tones and her use of emojis in her posts. The country crooner looked amazing as she strutted down the sidewalk, further showing off her incredible physique.

Jessie’s pre-show routine involves a candle and a glass of wine

Earlier this year, Jessie opened up about what she likes to do before hitting the stage before a big show. Speaking with ET in April 2022, Jessie talked about life on tour.

The Should Have Known Better singer revealed that before a show, after meet and greets with fans, she prepares by getting in some alone time, lighting a candle, and enjoying a glass of red wine to feel “very relaxed and very Zen.”

“I’m just thinking. I don’t like a lot of people talking at that point. I need my time,” she shared before adding, “Then, when it’s over, I get dressed, and I go to the dressing room, and I’m with my band. We all hang out. We do a cheer celebration, a little prayer, [say that] we’re gonna kick butt tonight, and go out on stage.”