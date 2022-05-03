Jessie James Decker bounces around bed in stretchy underpants

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is quite literally jumping for joy. The 33-year-old country singer has been busy making tour headlines in April and May, but her latest Instagram share didn’t come from a bus.

Posting earlier this week, the Kittenish founder showcased her sensational figure as she bounced up and down on her luxurious bed, wearing only a skimpy top and stretchy underpants and likely catching the eye of her male followers.

Jessie James Decker all undies for big bed bounce

In a share uploaded to her four million followers, the Jessie & Eric star was filmed energetically jumping on her bed as she afforded a view of both her immaculate bedroom and her killer workout figure.

The mom of three wore a pink cropped tank as she flashed her toned abs, also showcasing her gym-honed legs in her pale blue undies. She waved her arms around, with Should Have Known Better playing.

Jessie had plenty to celebrate, with another of her tracks proving a chart-recorded hit.

“Jumping for joy because this girl has the number 1 most added song at radio!!!!!!!!! “Should have known better” is officially at country radio!!! I can’t stop smiling!!! This is my first time omg omg omgggggg!!!” she wrote.

It’s all kinds of headlines for Jessie right now, who is touring, promoting her new Kittenish Swim line, and celebrating her clothing brand opening yet another branch. The blonde has also been making time for family. Yesterday, she posted a stunning family snap with her husband, Eric Decker, plus kids Eric Decker II, Forrest, and Vivianne.

“What a special day!!! Vivi got her first communion 🥹 I remember this day like it was yesterday. I just can’t believe how time flies and here I am with my own daughter watching such a special moment✝️ so proud of our baby girl 💖 what a day of celebration,” she wrote.

Jessie James Decker has even more love to spread

One day earlier, it was birthday wishes as the former South Beach Diet face shouted out her mom Karen Johnson, sharing a throwback and writing: “The world became a better place when you were born my sweet mama.. We have to have been mother and daughter in a past life because our relationship is just too special and always been so connected. I know I’m so lucky to have a mother like you and don’t think that I ever forget it because I know you are one of a kind. I love you so much.”