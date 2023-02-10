A season of warmer weather is just around the corner, and Jessie James Decker is excited to share her Kittenish brand’s cheery new spring collection.

Jessie is a busy woman, between balancing home life with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three children, her thriving country music career, and her fashion boutique, Kittenish.

However, she still finds time to promote her brand every chance she gets, and looks fabulous while doing it.

Earlier this week, Jessie took to Instagram to announce that Kittenish’s “perfectly picked” pre-spring collection launched.

Showing off several of the collection’s flirty and feminine pieces, Jessie posed from her Nashville, Tennessee home’s bedroom as she tried on several looks to share with her millions of fans and followers.

The first look Jessie modeled featured Kittenish’s Sassy Girl Minidress. The gorgeous lilac-colored bodycon dress featured a form-fitting design that hugged Jessie’s curves in all the right places.

The Just Feed Me author snapped a full-length mirror selfie, showing off the dress’s cinched waistline, accentuating her trim midsection, and paired the look with white knee-high heeled boots for a fun springtime look.

Jessie James Decker is ready for warmer weather in Kittenish’s ‘perfectly picked’ pre-spring collection

Next, she showed off a versatile white button-down shirt, aptly named the Mr. Deckers Buttondown Shirt. Jessie paired the top with a black tee and gray biker shorts for a casual outfit, which she paired with white sneakers.

Jessie played with pastels in another slide, donning the Sweet Cheeks Romper in a gorgeous light green hue. The smocked bodice highlighted her curves and the puff sleeves provided a delicate touch to the one-piece shorts set.

Proving that neutrals don’t necessarily mean boring, Jessie rocked the Keep it Flirty Bodysuit with a corset fit. She paired the off-white ribbed one-piece with the Sweetie Pie linen pants for a relaxed but sexy vibe.

Jessie rocked a pink sundress, the Miss Vivi D Midi Dress, appropriately named after her daughter, Vivianne, in another slide. In her video, Jessie plugged the classic and effortless dress as a, “So gelato, I’m in Italy” dress, pairing the look with some taupe-colored slides.

All of Jessie’s outfits are now live on Kittenish’s website, are available in sizes S through XXL, and are affordably priced at $60 or less. Her purple minidress retails for $52, the button-down shirt is $54, her romper is $58, the bodysuit is $42, the linen pants are $46, and the pink dress is $60.

Jessie expresses herself through music, fashion, and food

Jessie takes her business very seriously and tapped into her creative side when she founded Kittenish in 2014.

The brunette beauty studied graphic arts and took broadcasting and development classes in high school to prepare for her future as a successful businesswoman.

In addition to her vocal talent and love of fashion, Jessie is also a bona fide foodie, with two New York Times best-selling cookbooks under her belt and a third on the way.

“I just know that I’m a creative person and I love expressing myself through music, fashion, and food,” she told Forbes. She noted that her mom encouraged her to chase her dreams, something that she wants to instill in her children, Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4.

“I’ve always been that way and I was raised by a mother who made me feel that I could do anything I wanted to in the whole world. She never made me feel like anything was out of reach,” Jessie continued. “This is a lesson I teach my children. I wanted to be a country singer and she helped me make that dream come true.”