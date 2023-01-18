Jessie and Eric teamed up to promote Kittenish. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, proved that two are better than one when it comes to promoting their Kittenish brand.

As the husband-and-wife team behind the Kittenish brand – Jessie is the company’s founder, while Eric is the co-owner and president – Jessie and Eric know that combining their good looks and enviable physiques is a great advertising technique.

Kittenish’s Basics line recently launched, and Jessie has been heavily promoting the collection’s bras, underwear, bodysuits, and loungewear. This time, though, she counted on Eric to help attract customers.

On the business’s official Instagram page, Jessie and Eric posed in their Kittenish gear while enjoying cookies and milk.

The photogenic couple modeled the line’s casual wear in three photographs snapped from inside a kitchen.

In the first slide, NFL retiree Eric went shirtless, donning a pair of Kittenish Essentials sweatpants in white while holding a glass of milk and looking down at his beautiful wife.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker enjoy each other’s company for couple’s photoshoot

For her part, Jessie looked incredible in a Kittenish Basics short-sleeved bodysuit in charcoal. Showing off her incredibly toned legs, Jessie paired her bodysuit with nothing but a pair of white crew socks as she enjoyed a chocolate chip cookie.

Eric and Jessie posed for a playful shot in the second slide, with Jessie leaning towards Eric with the cookie still in her mouth as he smiled.

Swapping out his white sweatpants for a pair of gray ones in the third slide, Eric put his arms around Jessie’s waist as she faced the camera, dazzling their customers with her brilliant smile and placing her arms around Eric’s neck.

“Cookies & milk pair perfectly with our basics🥛🍪🤍 tap to shop Jessie’s Charcoal Bodysuit!😻,” read the caption on the Instagram post.

Eric Decker is the president of Jessica’s Kittenish brand

In the fall of 2019, Eric took over the business side of things when he became Kittenish’s president.

“I always knew Eric was so talented, but he got his degree in this. He really is a businessman,” Jessie shared with Us Weekly in January 2020. “He’s so smart, and I am just so impressed with his knowledge. He has been so important to have involved.”

While Eric handles the ins and outs of Kittenish’s transactions, he is mindful of letting Jessie remain the creative force behind the brand.

Noting that their business relationship works “really, really great,” Jessie added, “He’s very sweet and respectful in that way, and he’s like, ‘Hey, you know the creative stuff. What are you thinking here? When do we launch this? You got the last say.'”

Eric is qualified for the position, too – he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management.

Jessie finds balance when it comes to diet and exercise

In addition to founding Kittenish, Jessie is best known as a country music superstar. She wrapped up her The Woman I’ve Become tour last year, performing for millions across the U.S.

When it comes to her pre-stage ritual, Jessie spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith to share her pre-performance ritual.

“I like to have a bone-in ribeye, so I like to have a big piece of steak with a baked potato and asparagus,” the two-time New York Times best-selling author revealed.

And in addition to keeping tabs on her diet, Jessie likes to stay fit before embarking on the tour life. Admittedly, Jessie has been hitting the gym much harder since the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

“I think since [COVID-19], I had a lot of cookie dough, a lot of wine, I enjoyed myself, but I didn’t love what it did to my body,” Jessie revealed.

“So I went to the extreme of like, ‘I’m gonna hit the gym, and I’m just gonna hit the ground running. And I feel like I have just completely transformed my body in a way I never thought I would.”