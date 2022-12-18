Jessie James Decker was beautiful in a black bodysuit and boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jessie James Decker channeled her inner cowgirl in a black bodysuit and knee-high boots.

The black bodysuit was skintight, featured long sleeves, and cropped at her upper thighs to show off the star’s muscular thighs. It included a zipper in the front, which was slightly unzipped for a V-shaped neckline.

Jessie paired the bodysuit with knee-high black boots that had a pointed toe and cowgirl vibes.

The 34-year-old singer wore her blonde hair half-back and parted in the middle and let the subtle waves flow over her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Jessie posed in the mirror selfie with her fingers forming a peace sign. She posted the selfie to her Instagram Story with text over it that read, “HI.”

The country-pop singer’s overall look was cute, happy, and cowgirl-esque.

Jessie James strikes a pose in a cowgirl outfit. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker models Kittenish holiday collection

Jessie has a clothing line that she’s very proud of, Kittenish, and it has recently released its holiday collection.

The star modeled in the outfits from the collection to let her millions of followers know about the collection.

The amazing collection included a silky pink pajama set with images of cheetahs on it, a fuzzy pantsuit with a matching cardigan, a hot pink fuzzy sweater, and more. Jessie looked absolutely amazing in each outfit.

The first image showed off the pink pajama set, which she happily wore as she sipped a delicious drink through a straw.

Jessie included in her caption, “Kittens…We are LIVE!!!! Our best holiday collection yet!!!!!”

Jessie James Decker stuns in a shimmery bodysuit

Jessie performed in a shimmery bodysuit and looked like a beautiful superstar in the process.

The country singer sported the strapless bodysuit that perfectly fit her amazing figure. It featured a zip in the front and went all the way down to her ankles.

In certain lights, the bodysuit reflected back a green shimmer, which made Jessie look even more radiant. She completed the look with black heels, which poked out from under the bodysuit.

Her hair was styled into bouncy curls and was half back, and her makeup was on point with rosy cheeks and contour and long eyelashes.

The star included in her caption, “Vancouver you did somethin to me.”