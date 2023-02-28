Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, brought their best tropical looks to enjoy a spring social event.

The photogenic couple enjoyed a Cuban-themed evening over the weekend and dressed the part as they gathered for an evening of fun and philanthropy to benefit their children’s school.

Jessie first shared some photos to her Instagram Story, including one of herself and Eric and another of herself posing with a friend and fellow parent.

In the first slide, Eric and Jessie struck a pose in front of a Havana Nights backdrop, complete with monstera leaves, pink balloon arches, and lush greens surrounding them.

Jessie looked ready for some dinner and dancing as she posed, holding her drink. For the adults-only affair, Jessie opted for a tropical-printed dress with a gold and green animal print design.

Jessie’s dress featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit that accentuated her tanned and toned physique. She paired her dress with strappy gold heels and wore her hair in an updo with some center-parted curtain bangs left loose to frame her face.

The country superstar wore oversized gold hoop earrings and a dainty gold chain, allowing her figure and dress to steal the show.

Jessie posed alongside her husband and a friend for an adults-only night out. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Eric looked dapper in his ensemble for the evening, consisting of a white, short-sleeved button-down shirt, which he unbuttoned halfway.

He paired his shirt with burgundy, olive green, and gold-striped pants and added a pair of white sneakers to complete his beachy casual vibe.

Eric also shared some snaps from the evening on his Instagram feed. He and Jessie struck a pose in the same location for the first slide in his post.

The second slide showed a black-and-white photo of the back of Eric and Jessie’s heads as they canoodled at their dinner table. Jessie sat in Eric’s lap, each placing their arms around the other.

Eric captioned his share, “Havana nights with mami.”

Jessie and Eric share personal and business relationships

Eric, a retired NFL wide receiver, and Jessie, a country/pop music sensation, are parents to three kids: Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4.

When they aren’t busy parenting their children, Eric and Jessie occupy their time as a husband-and-wife professional duo. Eric currently serves as the co-owner and president of Jessie’s clothing boutique, Kittenish.

After opening her first store in Nashville in 2019, Eric signed on to take over the business side of things in 2020. Their partnership works well for them, allowing Jessie to handle the creative endeavors while Eric puts his college education to good use — he holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Minnesota.

“I think what’s great is you know that we both have each other’s best interest at heart and he cares so much,” Jessie told Us Weekly.

“He’s the president of Kittenish, he’s going to business meetings,” Jessie added. “I always knew Eric was so talented, but he got his degree in this. He really is a businessman. He’s so smart, and I am just so impressed with his knowledge. He has been so important to have involved. It’s been a lot of fun.”