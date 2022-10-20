Between working on new music and performing to sell-out crowds, it seems Jessie has managed to put some time aside to help out fellow pop star Rihanna by promoting her Savage X Fenty brand range.

Jessie showed off her incredible figure in three sizzling snaps, where she donned three different colored garments from the fashion line.

Jessie J wows in Savage X Fenty

For the first look, the 34-year-old donned a bright lime green lingerie set which did wonders for her model figure and toned stomach.

She paired the look with matching silk gloves that oozed elegance.

A gold necklace hung from her chest, and she wore her shiny brunette locks in a slicked-back ponytail.

In the second image, the star’s toned midriff was highlighted as she rocked a navy two-piece adorned with a simmering floral print.

For the third, Jessie, who dated Hollywood star Channing Tatum, wore a lacy black bra and matching undies underneath a mesh shawl.

The sexy shawl hung from one of her shoulders and draped across her toned body.

Jessie J’s new music

The photo shoot comes as Jessie is reported to be gearing up for a massive comeback on the music scene.

Jessie – whose last album, R.O.S.E. as released in 2018 – has been one of the UK’s best chart-topping pop stars for over a decade.

The Grammy-nominated star broke out on the scene back in 2010 with the infectious Do It Like A Dude.

Jessie followed up that platinum-selling song with her first #1 UK single: Price Tag, as well as her debut album Who You Are which was the biggest selling début album of 2011 in the UK, as NME reports.

Three studio albums and four tours later, the pop superstar is now apparently finishing up the touches for her next album.

Jessie J ‘sent songs to Britney’ to consider

Contact Music also reported that Jessie has sent songs to fellow pop star Britney Spears to consider for her return to music.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, “She [Jessie J] has sent two songs to Britney and is also working with American band Louis York on new music, with an eye for a massive comeback in 2023.”

Contact Music further revealed that Jessie reportedly wrote new songs during lockdown when she was in Los Angeles.