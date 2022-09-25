Jessie J in tight leopard bodysuit says, ‘RAaowll’

Jessie J rocked a leopard bodysuit and said, “RAaowll.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Jessie J rocked a skintight leopard bodysuit and said, “RAaowll” as she swiped at the camera. The 34-year-old singer from London claimed fame from her hit single, Do It Like a Dude.

The skintight leopard print bodysuit showed off the star’s amazing figure. It featured a high neckline, a large cutout in the bodice, and long sleeves that seamlessly turned into gloves.

Jessie’s shiny jet black hair was tied up into a high ponytail with a part in the middle. Her makeup was natural and accentuated her beautiful features and her bright blue eyes that shined toward the camera.

The English singer accessorized with large gold hoop earrings that complemented the orange color in the leopard print pattern of her bodysuit. She completed the look with tall black boots.

Jessie swiped her “paws” aggressively toward the camera in the video before breaking into a contagious smile. The singer embodied power and confidence in the suit.

The Price Tag singer posted the video to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “How I think I sound VS how I actually sound ‘RAaowll RAaoowll.'”

In four hours, the post earned Jessie over 77,000 likes and over 900 comments.

Jessie J never thought she’d tour again after car crash

Jessie went through a terrible car crash in 2020 that caused the talented singer to lose her voice. In a now-deleted post, Jessie reportedly said, “I am grateful to my body and my voice that pulled through all these shows no problems, no issues.”

“Tired in moments, but no sickness. After nine months of not be able to sing after a car accident with tissue and nerve damage and then being in pain for so long,” the singer went on to say. “I honestly never thought I would tour again.”

Jessie is grateful that she’s recovered as well as she has and is able to continue touring.

Jessie J celebrates an important career anniversary

Jessie recently posted an image of her album, Alive, to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of its release.

“This album is so special to me for so many reasons but mostly because it was @lastytouring favourite, still sing the songs for you when I sing them my bro. My forever guardian angel,” Jessie included in her caption.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in this record and these songs,” Jessie went on to say, “even the ones who were pissed I shaved my head.”