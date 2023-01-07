Jessie J announces pregnancy after suffering a miscarriage

Jessie J pictured at the 2014 MOBO Awards in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-03/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessie J reveals that she is pregnant after her recent struggle with fertility issues for many years.

The 34-year-old singer showcased her growing baby bump in a heart-warming video that documented the different stages of her pregnancy.

In the clip shared on Instagram, she is seen holding up a positive pregnancy test before the photo carousel shares moments of her journey to motherhood.

The IG video is soundtracked by her song Sunflower and in the caption, she expresses the fears and joy of being pregnant.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me,” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

This announcement comes after she previously revealed in November 2021 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The singer had been open about her struggle with infertility after doctors told her in 2014 that she could not bear children due to an unspecified disease.

In an interview with the Heart Breakfast radio podcast via Women’s Health magazine in 2019, Jessie said that she changed her diet and lifestyle to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

In 2018, the British songstress wrote the song, Four Letter Word, about her desire to become a mother.

Who is Jessie J dating?

Following Jessie’s joyous pregnancy news, many were curious about who is the baby’s father.

The Price Tag singer said in 2021 that she decided to have a baby on her own after revealing her heartbreaking miscarriage. In addition, she didn’t announce the father of her child.

However, she was seen dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. In April last year, Daily Mail shared photos of the pair kissing several months after she lost her baby.

In Touch Weekly reported that Jessie announced that she was in love last May in the present tense, which strongly implied she was talking about her relationship with Chanan.

The 38-year-old is a Danish-Israeli veteran pro baller. Jessie was previously linked to Channing Tatum and dancer Max Pham Nguyen.

The outlet notes that Chanan is a professional basketball player for the Israel Basketball Premier League and plays for the team Hapoel Haifa.

Jessie J recently reflected on her miscarriage

On November 24 last year, Jessie reflected on her miscarriage one year after the heartbreaking news.

In an IG Story captured by Page Six, she wrote about being told her baby no longer has a heartbeat.

At the time, the singer said she could not talk about the experience without crying and shared her sympathy with others who suffered the same experience.

Jessie hasn’t revealed her due date or gender with her current pregnancy, but she is sporting a noticeably large baby bump.