Jessica Simpson wet ‘n wild in birthday bikini

Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson didn’t just make headlines for continuing to defy her age as she turned 42 last weekend.

The actress, singer, and clothing designer quickly wound up in the news as photos of her enjoying a family lake day circulated the internet. Both Jessica’s own Instagram and her Jessica Simpson Style brand’s one marked the outing, with one seeing the blonde bikini-clad and looking sensational.

Jessica had hit up Lake Austin, TX with husband Eric Johnson and the couple’s three kids – one shot showed the Dukes of Hazzard star going wild right out on the water as she enjoyed the fresh air.

The photo showed Jessica throwing one arm up and from a boat zooming through lake waters.

Peeping her bikini body and the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, Jessica was snapped with her hair blowing in the wind and in shades – anyone seeing other shots from the trip likely knew the red bikini Jessica was just about showing.

In a caption, best-selling brand JSS shouted out its CEO, writing: “The Happiest Birthday to our boss and our bestie @jessicasimpson! Your energy is everything!”

Jessica Simpson shares Lake Austin photos on her birthday

While the photos dated back to the Fourth of July, Jessica chose to post her weekend shots on her birthday. Her gallery featured kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae and came captioned: “The lake life.” Over 57,000 likes have been left.

Shortly afterward, Simpson shared a stunning little black dress and heels look as she marked her 42 years with a letter to herself.

Jessica Simpson pens heartfelt birthday note at 42

Sizzling in her strappy number as she posed outdoors and at night, the mom of three told fans: “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

Simpson added: “I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”