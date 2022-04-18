Jessica Simpson ‘very proud’ of 100-lb weight loss after showing off bikini body

Jessica Simpson opened up more about her incredible weight loss, saying that she is very proud of herself for slimming down for the third time in her life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson is continuing to celebrate her impressive weight loss!

The 41-year-old songstress of hits such as I Wanna Love You Forever and I Think I’m In Love With You shared recently that she lost a whopping 100 pounds and had been enjoying wearing some of her skimpier clothing items once more.

Jess showed off her incredible figure with a sexy snap posted earlier this month, dominating social media in a paisley-print two-piece swimsuit for a photo that ensured that every angle of the singer’s physique was on full display.

Jessica recently said she was ‘very proud’ of herself for her hard work to lose weight

Now, Jessica is making sure to keep her celebrations going, sitting down for an intimate chat with The Real to discuss her joy over accomplishing her goals.

Co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who welcomed her first child with rapper Jeezy earlier this year, began with the interview, asking Jessica to share more about her feelings surrounding her slim-down, asking her how she managed to achieve her newly-toned physique.

“Well, it took three years!” Jessica quipped in good humor before adding, “I call it determined patience.”

Jess explained that setting smaller goals for herself was the real key to her eventual success since “there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible.”

She added that fitting into a bikini was “never [her] main goal,” saying that was something she used to do in her twenties, but now that she is in her forties, her goals revolve more around feeling good about herself, telling the hosts “I was very proud of myself for doing what, at times, felt completely impossible.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica shared that fitting into a bikini was never her end goal

When discussing the now highly talked about bikini snap that has garnered her so much praise and attention, Jessica said that she went on the family vacation along with her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie who recently turned three, with a handful of swimsuits that she hadn’t tried on yet.

“I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on a bikini ‘cuz I thought I was just gonna be in a one-piece,” she revealed.

“When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this! It happened!'” she added.

Jess explained that this is the third time she has managed to lose a lot of weight, having gained it predominately during each of her three pregnancies.

She admitted that her last pregnancy was the hardest in terms of tackling the pounds following Birdie’s birth, saying she had her work cut out for her this time around, which is why she currently feels so proud of herself now.