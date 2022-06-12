Jessica Simpson stuns pantless in husband’s wedding shirt

Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is flaunting her sensational legs in a pantless look that happens to be husband Eric Johnson’s wedding shirt.

The 40-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul today proved just how well she can milk social media when it comes to promo – the Dukes of Hazzard star has just dropped a wedding shoe line, one getting a little weekend exposure on her Instagram.

Jessica Simpson ditches pants in husband’s wedding shirt

On Sunday, Jessica shared a fun and sexy selfie. The blonde posed on a structured and wooly-covered chair while home, showing off her luxurious L.A. mansion and drawing attention to her super-toned legs.

Ditching her pants, the mom of three wore only a large white shirt – the size all added up as fans saw a caption, one confirming it belonged to her husband Eric.

Pulling a fun face and posing with her mouth open as she smiled, Jessica also wore strappy white sandals from her brand. A caption mentioned them, reading:

“I have to say I got sentimental with our newest Bridal shoe collection launch. I ran upstairs to grab Eric’s wedding shirt for a photo to reveal one of my faves in the capsule, the Jaeya. #SayYesWithJS.”

Jessica has been busy promoting her wedding-centric shoe collection via her Jessica Simpson Style brand. The Texan noted: “We have platforms for height under your dress, pumps that would look chic with a suit, and block heels for outdoor ceremonies,” adding:

“We did a few different silhouettes and heel heights in satins and glitz to fit each of their personalities. The Balina, in this line, is actually one of those styles.”

Jessica Simpson calls herself a ‘hopeless romantic’

Jessica’s relationships have proven very public. In 2002, she married Nick Lachey – she covers the former couple’s relationship and split in her Open Book memoir. In 2014, the star wed former NFL player Eric Johnson. The couple shares kids Ace, Maxwell, and Birdie Mae.

“I am a hopeless romantic, so just picturing all of these gorgeous brides walking down the aisle and dancing the night away (these shoes are comfortable) brings me pure happiness,” Simpson continued. Jessica Simpson Style turned $1 billion in revenue back in 2015. This year, Simpson bought her company back from bankruptcy for $65 million. The leggy star runs her brand with mom Tina.

Jessica Simpson Style retails shorts, dresses, denims, footwear, swimwear, plus cosmetics and homeware. The latter offers bed linens designed by daughter Maxwell.