Jessica Simpson stuns in tight skirt from 19 years ago

Jessica Simpson is impressing the digital space by slipping into a tight pencil skirt she wore 19 years ago. The singer and actress, 41, made it both a designer vibe and a throwback one on her Instagram this week, posting an up-to-date shot of herself sizzling in a look she wore back when was only 22.

The fashion mogul, who made 2019 headlines for dropping 100 pounds, proved she’s kept the weight off (and the Gucci in her closet).

Jessica Simpson, 41, wows in skirt she wore aged 22

Jessica’s photo showed her striking a confident pose on a stone path and backed by sunny lawns and a parking lot. The Dukes of Hazzard star, briefly ditching the promos for her Jessica Simpson Style brand and new Walmart deal, sizzled in a figure-hugging and black midi skirt, going skintight and peeping her toned calves.

Jessica opted for block colors via a plunging cream tank, also sporting a chic and black jacket to match her skirt. She threw in her signature platform heels via sandals while posing with her hands on her waist.

All poker face and wearing shades, the mom of three wore her long blonde locks down, with the caption explaining the rest.

“Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN,” Simpson wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jessica has slipped back into something old. Back in 2020, she showed off a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans in a final selfie kissing her thirties goodbye – she was just about to turn 40.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼‍♀️,” she told her 5 million+ followers.

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss diet revealed after 100-pound drop

As to the weight loss, Jessica’s trainer has opened up. He told Hollywood Life:

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined.”