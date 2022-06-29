Jessica Simpson stuns in thigh-skimming summer shorts

Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is looking red hot in a new photo ushering in summer and a walk on the wild side.

The actress, singer, and fashion mogul showed off her sensational figure as her Jessica Simpson Style brand updated its Instagram today – Jessica, 41, was looking closer to 30 as she posed in leggy shorts and threw in a cute print top that showed off her rock-hard abs.

Jessica Simpson flaunts 100-pound weight loss in leggy snap

The photo showed the Dukes of Hazzard star posing amid snaking tree trunks and outdoors.

Sizzling in her thigh-skimming white shorts, Jessica flaunted the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019 as she added in an animal-print and long-sleeved crop top that merged into a duster.

Wearing her long blonde locks down and crimped, the mom of three further threw in statement shades and gold jewelry, also rocking a pale blue manicure.

“Wild thing, you make my heart sing! @jessicasimpson in our favorite summer print: wild side. Shop the edit now – link in stories!” a caption read.

Jessica is pulling a bit of a Kim Kardashian as she continues to put new twists on her best-selling clothing collections. Earlier this month, she promoted her brand’s new wedding shoe collection by posing pantless and only wearing a white shirt. A caption informed fans that Jessica was wearing husband Eric Johnson’s wedding shirt – which definitely explained the oversized feel.

All legs in her photo, Jessica snapped her selfie with legs criss-crossed and wearing high-heeled sandals, driving fans to shop and writing: “I have to say I got sentimental with our newest Bridal shoe collection launch. I ran upstairs to grab Eric’s wedding shirt for a photo to reveal one of my faves in the capsule, the Jaeya. #SayYesWithJS.”

Jessica Simpson upping her game with Jessica Simpson Style

Jessica’s brand was already turning $1 billion in revenue back in 2015. While it’s been rocky of late, the star has successfully bought her business back from bankruptcy, and she forked out $65 million to do it. The brand itself wasn’t failing – rather, its parent company had run into trouble.

“Buying back my brand was a lot of faith in myself. It’s been rocky, and it’s been amazing. It’s also been a challenging moment for me, when it comes to finances, because I drained everything to buy it back — but I’m my best investment to myself,” she told CNBC.

Also running successful clothing lines are singers Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker.