Jessica Simpson stuns in thigh-skimming shorts for fan meetup

Jessica Simpson is looking better than ever at 42 as she enjoys a major career moment, complete with her entire family.

The fashion mogul has made headlines this week for promoting her new fall collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles – she rocked up to the event last weekend in the leggiest of looks, also embracing the faux leather trend.

Jessica sizzled in tiny faux leather shorts while adding in knee-high and sparkly black boots with tassel accents, also showing off the 100 pounds she’s dropped in a fitted black top and wearing a printed matching jacket with gold.

Looking a million dollars as she showed off her toned legs and super-dark tan, the Dukes of Hazzard star posed all smiles for the cameras. She wore her signature blonde locks down and poker straight, also opting for heavy and dramatic dark eyeliner.

Jessica added in a waist-accentuating belt as she posed at The Grove in L.A., where she was also joined by husband Eric Johnson, plus the couple’s three kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.

Jessica posted a solo and smiling shot of herself to her Instagram Stories, also pointing out that she was wearing the Elizabeth Shorts.

Jessica also made sure to mark her appearance on her feed permanently, sharing the same image and gushing over the occasion.

Jessica Simpson thrilled to be at Nordstrom for new collection

Jessica also posted three pics in a regular Instagram post and addressing fans, the mom of three wrote:

“Thank you so very much for havin’ me this weekend @nordstrom! I mean I’m always there shoppin’ with the fam, but being in store this past weekend was an entirely wild next level experience.”

Mentioning her best-selling clothing brand the star added: “I appreciate the @jessicasimpsonstyle support and love from each and every person I was blessed to meet and chat with.”

Jessica Simpson makes it a family event with husband and kids

Posed photos also saw Jessica with Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3. The singer and actress, who has Maxwell designing bed linens for the homeware division of her JSS company, also stated: “It was magic for my kids to witness. They think I’m kinda awesome right now 😜It was beautiful to hug y’all after 2.5yrs! Let’s do it again soon please 💚.”

Jessica and former NFL player Eric have been married for just over eight years. Eric, 43, is best known for his 2000s NFL career.

Also running clothing brands are fellow singers Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Justin Bieber.