Jessica Simpson stuns in shredded Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson poses smiling Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is stunning while slipping back into her Daisy Dukes, and she’s gone tiny. The 41-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul today proved her endorsement power via a sponsored post, one also doubling up as a reminder of her killer figure.

Posting on Tuesday, the Dukes of Hazzard star wowed as she promoted an allergy-fighting product, earning herself some top-up cash and ensuring her post targeted anyone facing allergies with the pending summer season.

Jessica Simpson back in Daisy Dukes for new promo

Jessica is a known Instagram ad face who has previously promoted eczema cream. The mom of three today thrilled fans while in a skimpy and summery outfit, wearing super-tiny, acid-wash, and shredded denim cut-offs, plus a tight top showing off her 100-pound weight loss.

She was all smiles as she held up a green bottle of Flonase. Jessica posed from a greenery-filled outdoor path and in a low-cut white tank, plus an off-the-shoulder and striped shirt in blue and white.

The Jessica Simpson Style founder showed off her tiny waist and golden tan, also rocking cute silver necklaces and a manicure as she sent out a soft smile, plus her long blonde locks worn down.

“Has anyone else’s allergies been awful this week!? I know I can’t be the only one feeling like my symptoms are only getting worse each year!” she opened.

Simpson added: “Well guess what, it’s true! A new @Flonase survey revealed that consumers are feeling the effects of rising temperatures and increased pollen count in worsening symptoms year over year. Allergies & climate change are two invisible monsters that are no joke! Trust me, my itchy eyes and sneezing are proof that though we can’t see them…”

Jessica then swore that one dose of Flonase per day keeps her allergy symptoms in check and that the effects last 24 hours. That way, she can “keep spending time in the [sun]” with the “ones I love.” Here, the star likely referred to husband Eric Decker, plus kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.

What’s Jessica Simpson getting paid?

The paycheck can be handsome when the following is in the millions.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!” experts at Vox state. Jessica is followed by 5.9 million on Instagram.